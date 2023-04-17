India's first mobile BSL-3 laboratory in action at G20 meet. Watch

India’s first mobile BSL-3 laboratory was displayed on Monday at the second G20 Health Working Group Meeting in Goa. The made-in-India mobile clinic RAMBAAN (Rapid Action Mobile BSL3+ Advanced Augmented Network) can be used to reach remote regions to carry out testing. The GPS-enabled technology allows the bus to transfer the test report instantly, Dr Rajni Kant, director at ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre in Delhi, told news agency ANI. The mobile clinic's facilities ensure proper treatment of chemical waste, thus avoiding the possibility of an infection. (ANI)

Kant added that the bus’ facilities ensure proper treatment of chemical waste, thus avoiding the possibility of an infection.

“G20 countries can collaborate with common concerns. This bus can be a boon in tackling health situations. It is fully equipped. All chemical waste is treated so there’s no chance of any infection, ANI quoted him in a statement.

According to news agency PTI, Dr Lakshmi Narasimhan Balaji, who works with UNICEF, praised India’s innovative initiatives to provide healthcare in far-flung areas with challenging weather patterns. The mobile clinics serve as a model for insurgency-struck countries to help overcome transportation problems.

The senior advisor of health at UNICEF-New York, told PTI that a modified vehicle can double up as an ambulance while a boat can transport people in flood-affected areas.

India's G20 Presidency has prioritised three areas of health: Health Emergencies Prevention, Preparedness, and Response, including antimicrobial resistance (AMR); Strengthening Cooperation in the Pharmaceutical Sector; and digital health.

The 2nd Health Working Group meeting is being conducted in Panaji from Monday to Wednesday with the attendance of over 180 delegates from 19 G20 member countries, 10 invited states and 22 international organisations.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday said100 G-20 meetings have been held in 41 cities, covering 28 states and union territories of India, marking a key milestone in its G20 presidency.India's G20 presidency will continue till November 30.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON