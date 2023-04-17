Home / India News / India's first mobile BSL-3 laboratory in action at G20 meet. Watch

India's first mobile BSL-3 laboratory in action at G20 meet. Watch

ByHT News Desk | Written by Ritu Maria Johny
Apr 17, 2023 08:52 PM IST

The made-in-India mobile clinic RAMBAAN (Rapid Action Mobile BSL3+ Advanced Augmented Network) can be used to reach remote regions to carry out testing

India’s first mobile BSL-3 laboratory was displayed on Monday at the second G20 Health Working Group Meeting in Goa. The made-in-India mobile clinic RAMBAAN (Rapid Action Mobile BSL3+ Advanced Augmented Network) can be used to reach remote regions to carry out testing. The GPS-enabled technology allows the bus to transfer the test report instantly, Dr Rajni Kant, director at ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre in Delhi, told news agency ANI.

The mobile clinic's facilities ensure proper treatment of chemical waste, thus avoiding the possibility of an infection. (ANI)
The mobile clinic's facilities ensure proper treatment of chemical waste, thus avoiding the possibility of an infection. (ANI)

Kant added that the bus’ facilities ensure proper treatment of chemical waste, thus avoiding the possibility of an infection.

“G20 countries can collaborate with common concerns. This bus can be a boon in tackling health situations. It is fully equipped. All chemical waste is treated so there’s no chance of any infection, ANI quoted him in a statement.

Also read: Varanasi to host 3-day G20 Summit, total of 6 meetings to be held

According to news agency PTI, Dr Lakshmi Narasimhan Balaji, who works with UNICEF, praised India’s innovative initiatives to provide healthcare in far-flung areas with challenging weather patterns. The mobile clinics serve as a model for insurgency-struck countries to help overcome transportation problems.

The senior advisor of health at UNICEF-New York, told PTI that a modified vehicle can double up as an ambulance while a boat can transport people in flood-affected areas.

India's G20 Presidency has prioritised three areas of health: Health Emergencies Prevention, Preparedness, and Response, including antimicrobial resistance (AMR); Strengthening Cooperation in the Pharmaceutical Sector; and digital health.

The 2nd Health Working Group meeting is being conducted in Panaji from Monday to Wednesday with the attendance of over 180 delegates from 19 G20 member countries, 10 invited states and 22 international organisations.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday said100 G-20 meetings have been held in 41 cities, covering 28 states and union territories of India, marking a key milestone in its G20 presidency.India's G20 presidency will continue till November 30.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
g20 health
g20 health
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out