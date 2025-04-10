These Apple users to finally get this much waited Instagram update- Here’s what we know

Instagram is one of the most famous social media apps among smartphone users. However, users have been waiting a long time for the app to be designed for larger screens. Now, after a year’s request, Meta has finally reported that it is considering bringing a dedicated Instagram app for Apple iPad users. However, the timeline of the news can not be any perfect, as TikTok is currently facing a possibility for a ban in the US, making it a perfect time for Instagram to step in and take the spotlight as the only short video format or, we can say “Reel” platform after YouTube Shorts. Therefore, know about Meta’s plans for bringing its social media app designed for iPads. Instagram iPad app could launch soon, here’s what we know so far.( Unsplash )

Meta considers developing Instagram for Apple iPads

According to The Information report, Meta-owned social media app Instagram will be built for Apple iPads. This move comes 15 years after the launch, but the timing can not be perfect. As TikTok is currently hanging on by a thread in the US, Meta is not missing any chance to impress its users and creators in the platform since it will be the only Reel app left in the country, along with YouTube Shorts. Reportedly, Meta will be bringing new Instagram app tools as well that will support creators to seamlessly integrate into larger Apple screens like iPads.

As of now, the Instagram app has a centre-aligned interface for iPads, or users have the option to access the app via web browsers, which makes it hard for users to access all app functionalities. Now, with easy accessibility coming to iPads, Instagram can attract more app users.

It should also be noted that Meta has not provided a confirmation over the Instagram app for iPads. However, the consideration brings new hope for app users as it brings more accessibility to devices.

Now, with TikTok being under the US government’s eye, Instagram will only be left in competition with YouTube, which is already optimised for iPads, and if it does not bring the dedicated app in time, its user base could tumble, which we do not think would be the case.

When it comes to bringing new solutions, Meta has always been quick and proactive and will do anything to stay in the race, and the launch of the Threads app is a good example.