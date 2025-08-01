These kids’ shoes have a ‘hidden’ AirTag slot. Every parent’s dream hack?

Well, being a parent comes with great responsibilities, especially when your children are young. For instance, parents are often worried about their children's whereabouts, such as when they are going to school or attending tuition classes. While most parents can track their children using smartphones or smartwatches, what if we told you that you can now track your children's whereabouts using their shoes? GoRun Elevate 2.0 by Skechers.(Skechers)

Yes, Skechers has launched eleven new pairs of sneakers intended for children, which can house an Apple AirTag, the tracking device from Apple.

No, the AirTag Doesn’t Come Bundled

Skechers is calling these trainers 'FindMySkechers', and they are part of the GoRun Elevate 2.0 line-up. Skechers is currently selling these shoes for between $52 and $58, which is equivalent to approximately ₹4,500 - 4,900. And yes, you will have to buy the AirTag separately, which retails for $29 in the US, and ₹3,499 in India.

With these shoes, you lift the insole to reveal a “hidden” space or cutout where you can fit an Apple AirTag, or any other device of a similar size. The slot, as per Sketechers website description, is located under the heel of the insole heel of the insole.

How To Track And More Details

It is funny if you think about it, we have heard stories about people tracking their luggage with AirTags and other trackers, but this is certainly new, as they have a dedicated slot for the device, rather than something you have to attach forcefully or resort to a “jugaad,” as they say in India.

Also, locating your kids may not be their only use case; you can certainly use the Apple Find My app to track the shoes’ whereabouts too, in case your kids lose them (yes, that happens).

To track the shoes, you would first need to register your AirTag, and then you will be able to track it using Apple’s Find My app, from your Apple devices.

