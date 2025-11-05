These users should update iPhones immediately or they may lose…

If you own an iPhone or iPad, it’s time to stop hitting “Remind me later” on that software update notification. Apple has just rolled out iOS 26.1 and iPadOS 26.1, and this update is far more than your usual round of performance tweaks; it fixes nearly 50 critical security issues that could put your device and data at risk. Apple has released iOS 26.1 and iPadOS 26.1.(AP)

Why this update matters

Apple’s latest patch addresses vulnerabilities across core system components, including Apple Account, Photos, Safari, and even the Neural Engine. Some of these flaws could let malicious apps access private data, monitor keystrokes, or even disable Stolen Device Protection, a feature meant to keep your iPhone secure if it’s lost or stolen.

One major bug fixed in this update prevented hackers from taking screenshots of sensitive data displayed inside apps. Another flaw allowed unauthorised access to your Contacts, Notes, and Photos, potentially exposing personal information. Meanwhile, Safari, the default browser on iPhones, had multiple vulnerabilities that could let malicious websites trick users with fake address bars or even steal data from other sites.

Who needs to update

The update applies to iPhone 11 and later, as well as recent iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad mini, and iPad (8th generation and newer) models. If you’re using one of these devices, updating immediately is essential, especially for anyone who relies on their iPhone for sensitive communications, financial transactions, or work-related data.

How to update

Installing the update takes just a few minutes. Head to Settings > General > Software Update, and tap Download and Install. Ensure your device is connected to Wi-Fi and has enough battery before proceeding.

What happens if you don’t update

Ignoring this update could expose your iPhone to data leaks, unauthorised tracking, or malware hidden in websites and apps. Even something as simple as visiting the wrong webpage could be risky.

Apple emphasises that all fixes are included automatically with iOS 26.1, so you don’t need to adjust settings manually once updated.

In short, if your device is eligible, update it now. With dozens of privacy and security fixes rolled into iOS 26.1, this is one update you don’t want to delay.