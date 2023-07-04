This adult website blocked users in US' Virginia and Mississippi, says…

Adult website Pornhub has now blocked users in United States' Virginia and Mississippi from visiting its website over the state laws requiring them to verify their age.



In a statement on Twitter, the company said,"A number of states including Virginia and Mississippi effective July 1, are requiring mandatory age verification of users, but they are not regulating the enforcement of these laws. So that means adult platforms can choose whether or not to comply. Responsible platforms will follow the law, irresponsible platforms won't".



Citing the law which was introduced in Louisiana, Pornhub said its traffic in the state dropped by 80 per cent after it decided to comply with it. “These people did not stop looking for porn. They just migrated to other corners of the internet that don't ask users to verify their age, that don't follow the law, that don't take user safety seriously, and that often don't even moderate content”, the company statement added.



Like Utah, Pornhub said it had taken the ‘difficult decision’ to fully block the site in Virginia and Mississippi.

