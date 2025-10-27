This Google tool will make full presentations from your docs, reports in seconds

Google is bringing a new layer of AI power to its productivity suite, and this one’s designed to save you hours of manual formatting. The company has introduced a new Gemini Canvas feature that can automatically turn any document or report into a fully designed Google Slides presentation within seconds. For students, professionals, and teams, this update could redefine how quickly ideas move from research to presentation.

Whether it’s a long research paper, a business report, or a simple text outline, the tool reads and interprets your file to create a structured, themed slide deck. It generates titles, section breaks, and even relevant visuals, all formatted for a clean, professional look.

Once generated, users can export the presentation directly into Google Slides for further edits and collaboration.

Rolling out to users

The feature is already rolling out globally for both personal Google accounts and Workspace users. Early sightings from Reddit suggest that the update is initially appearing for Gemini Advanced (Pro) subscribers, with a wider rollout to free users expected soon.

How it works

The new functionality lives inside Gemini’s Canvas mode, the same workspace Google launched earlier this year for writing and brainstorming with AI assistance. Now, Canvas doesn’t just help refine your ideas in text; it can transform them into visual presentations, ready for meetings, lectures, or pitches.

AI that saves time

As Google continues integrating Gemini deeper into its Workspace apps, this feature marks another big step toward making AI a true productivity partner, not just a writing assistant.