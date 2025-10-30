This man used to work as waiter, now runs biz more valuable than Apple, Google, Microsoft

In the world of technology, few stories are as remarkable as that of Jensen Huang, the man who went from washing dishes at an American diner to leading one of the world’s most valuable companies. Today, Huang is the co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, a firm that has surpassed Apple, Microsoft, and Google in market value, standing at a staggering $5 trillion. Yet, his journey began far from the world of semiconductors and AI chips. Born in Taiwan in 1963, Huang spent his early years in Thailand before moving to the United States at the age of nine. (Bloomberg)

He lived with his uncle in Tacoma, Washington, where he attended school and later worked at Denny's, a popular American restaurant chain — as a dishwasher, busboy, and waiter. He still proudly lists this early job experience on his LinkedIn profile, a testament to his humble beginnings.

Huang’s academic path would later take him to Oregon State University and eventually Stanford, where he earned a master’s degree in electrical engineering. In 1993, he co-founded Nvidia with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, betting on the then-nascent field of computer graphics. What began as a startup building graphics chips for gaming evolved into a global powerhouse driving the artificial intelligence revolution.

Under Huang’s leadership, Nvidia redefined computing with its GPUs, now the backbone of modern AI systems. The company’s hardware powers everything from self-driving cars and data centres to AI models used by tech giants such as Amazon, Meta, and Google.

By 2007, Forbes had listed Huang among the highest-paid CEOs in the United States. Decades later, Nvidia’s meteoric rise amid the AI boom made it the world’s most valuable company, an achievement few could have predicted when Huang first picked up a dish towel at Denny’s.

According to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires Index, Jensen Huang’s personal net worth now stands at an estimated $179.6 billion (around ₹15 lakh crore), placing him among the richest individuals on the planet. His story remains one of resilience, innovation, and the transformative power of ambition.