This OnePlus smartphone has 20k MRP. Here's how to get it for only 1,299

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 02, 2023 12:59 PM IST

The offer is available on Amazon, and is for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant.

Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is the most affordable phone in the OnePlus lineup of smartphones. Launched in India in April last year, CE 2 Lite 5G, at present, comes at a maximum retail price (MRP) of 19,999. According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, however, you can get it for only 1,299.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

How to get One Plus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G for 1,299?

The deal is available on Amazon, and is for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant, which comes in the Blue Tide colour scheme. The e-commerce platform is giving a cash discount of 1,000 and an exchange offer of up to 17,700 on the variant. If you, therefore, have an old handset, you can swap it for the incoming Nord CE 2 Lite 5G.

It is to be noted that the actual exchange value depends on the model and condition of the device being given away. If, the buyer, however, gets the maximum value, i.e. 17,700, the price of Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is reduced to 1,299 for them.

Nord CE2 Lite 5G: Features

In it, OnePlus has given a 6.59-inch display, with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 as processor and Oxygen OS12 operating system. A 5,000 mAh battery, which supports 33 W SuperVOOC charging, provides power to the phone. For photography, meanwhile, there is a 16 MP front sensor, along with a 64 MP triple camera setup at the back.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

