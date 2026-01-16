This popular PC game will be available on your iPhone and iPad soon

A major strategy game that built its reputation on PCs and consoles is preparing to reach Apple users in a new way. Sid Meier’s Civilization VII will join Apple Arcade on February 5, 2026, which will mark the series’s first release designed fully for Apple’s subscription gaming service. The game will launch as Civilization VII Arcade Edition and will run on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Sid Meier’s Civilization VII will launch on Apple Arcade next month, bringing the strategy series to Apple devices. (Epic Games)

Civilization has long focused on careful planning rather than quick action. Each match asks players to guide a civilization from its early beginnings to a global presence. Players establish cities, gather resources, shape governments, and respond to rival leaders over many turns. Every choice affects progress, whether it involves diplomacy, trade, research, or conflict. That core structure remains unchanged in the Arcade Edition, keeping the slow pace and long-term thinking that define the franchise.

Also read: Google Pixel 10a may launch sooner than expected: Check expected features, price and more

The biggest change comes in how players interact with the game. The Arcade Edition supports touch-based controls built for mobile screens. Players can move units, manage cities, and navigate menus using taps and gestures rather than a mouse or controller. This approach aims to make long play sessions easier on phones and tablets. As with all Apple Arcade titles, the game will run without ads or in-app purchase prompts, allowing uninterrupted play.

Limitations and Hardware Requirements However, the Arcade version will not match the feature set found on other platforms at launch. It will not include online multiplayer, and it will not offer downloadable content available on PC and console versions. Hardware limits also affect the experience. Only devices with more than 8GB of RAM will support large and huge map sizes. This restriction means many older or lower-end iPhones will run the game on smaller maps.

Also read: 7 Must-have travel gadgets you can’t leave home without

Apple Arcade’s February Lineup Civilization VII Arcade Edition will arrive alongside other games joining Apple Arcade in February. Apple has confirmed titles such as Retrocade, Felicity’s Door, and I Love Hue Too+ as part of the same update. These additions bring a mix of arcade-style and puzzle-based gameplay to the service.

The arrival of Civilization VII reflects a shift in Apple Arcade’s direction. The platform launched with a focus on shorter and simpler games, but it now continues to add titles that demand longer playtime and deeper systems. Whether this version satisfies long-time Civilization players will depend on performance, controls, and long-session comfort on mobile devices.

Also read: New MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips could debut soon

In India, Apple Arcade costs Rs. 99 per month and includes a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of access at no cost. Apple also includes the service in Apple One plans, which start at Rs. 195 per month for individuals and Rs. 365 per month for families, both with a one-month trial.