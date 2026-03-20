This Samsung smart TV price drop is turning premium screens into irresistible deals

Samsung has rolled out notable price drops across its smart TV range, making premium viewing experiences more accessible than before. From crisp 4K resolution to advanced smart features and sleek designs, these televisions now offer stronger value for everyday buyers. Premium Samsung smart TVs just became far more affordable. By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less If you have been planning to upgrade your home entertainment setup, this could be the right time to consider a Samsung smart TV that balances performance, design, and long-term reliability without stretching your budget.

This Samsung Vision AI QLED TV delivers a premium viewing experience with Quantum Dot technology, vibrant colour accuracy, and intelligent AI upscaling. The Q4 AI processor enhances picture clarity while HDR10+ improves contrast in both bright and dark scenes. It offers a balanced 20W sound output with Object Tracking Sound Lite and Q-Symphony for better audio immersion. Smart features like SmartThings Hub, AirPlay, and multi-view add versatility, while gaming features such as ALLM and Game Bar make it suitable for casual gamers and entertainment enthusiasts.

Specifications display 55 inch QLED 4K resolution 3840 x 2160 refresh rate 50Hz sound output 20W os Tizen OS

2. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43UE81AFULXL Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This compact Samsung Crystal 4K TV is ideal for smaller rooms, offering sharp 4K visuals with HDR10+ and PurColor technology. The Crystal Processor 4K ensures decent upscaling for HD content, while Motion Xcelerator improves clarity during fast scenes. It includes smart features like SmartThings, AirPlay, and Samsung TV Plus for free channels. The 20W audio with Object Tracking Sound adds a basic immersive effect. It is a practical option for users seeking a budget-friendly smart TV with reliable brand performance.

Specifications display 43 inch LED resolution 4K UHD refresh rate 50Hz sound output 20W os Tizen OS

This Full HD Samsung smart TV focuses on affordability and efficiency, making it suitable for basic entertainment needs. It features HDR support, PurColor, and a Hyper Real Picture Engine for improved contrast and colour reproduction. The 20W audio system with Adaptive Sound offers clear dialogue for daily viewing. Smart features like Tizen OS, voice remote, and Samsung TV Plus enhance usability. With a 5-star energy rating, it is also power efficient, making it a sensible option for secondary rooms or budget buyers.

Specifications display 43 inch LED resolution 1920 x 1080 refresh rate 50Hz sound output 20W os Tizen OS

This 55-inch Crystal 4K Vista Pro TV enhances everyday viewing with HDR10+ support, PurColor, and effective 4K upscaling. The Crystal Processor ensures smooth visuals, while Motion Xcelerator improves clarity in fast-moving scenes. It includes built-in Alexa and Bixby, making voice control convenient. The 20W speakers with Q-Symphony offer decent audio integration with compatible soundbars. With smart features like SmartThings and AirPlay, this TV balances performance, usability, and value for medium-sized living rooms.

Specifications display 55 inch LED resolution 4K UHD refresh rate 50Hz sound output 20W os Tizen OS

This large 65-inch TV is designed for immersive viewing with 4K resolution and HDR10+ support. The Crystal Processor enhances clarity, while PurColor improves colour reproduction. It includes SmartThings integration, AirPlay, and Samsung TV Plus for added convenience. The 20W audio with Object Tracking Sound provides decent sound positioning. It is suitable for large living rooms, offering a cinematic feel at a reasonable price point, though it may benefit from an external sound system.

Specifications display 65 inch LED resolution 4K UHD refresh rate 50Hz sound output 20W os Tizen OS

This D Series TV focuses on delivering bright 4K visuals with HDR support and effective upscaling. The Crystal Processor ensures smooth performance, while Motion Xcelerator improves motion clarity. It includes SmartThings, AirPlay, and basic smart features for everyday streaming. The 20W speakers are adequate for casual viewing. This model is ideal for users seeking a dependable 65-inch TV without spending on premium features.

Specifications display 65 inch LED resolution 4K UHD refresh rate 50Hz sound output 20W os Tizen OS

This QLED TV delivers vibrant colours and improved contrast with Quantum HDR and 100% colour volume. The Q4 AI processor enhances upscaling, while gaming features like ALLM and Game Bar improve usability. Smart features such as SmartThings, AirPlay, and voice assistants make it versatile. The 20W sound system with Q-Symphony provides decent audio integration. It is a solid mid-range QLED option for both entertainment and casual gaming.

Specifications display 55 inch QLED resolution 4K UHD refresh rate 50Hz sound output 20W os Tizen OS

This Neo QLED TV uses Mini-LED technology for superior brightness, contrast, and deeper blacks. The NQ4 AI Gen2 processor enhances picture quality, while HDR10+ and Quantum HDR deliver cinematic visuals. With up to 144Hz refresh rate, it is ideal for gaming. Advanced features like FreeSync Premium Pro and VRR improve responsiveness. The 20W audio with adaptive sound and voice amplification enhances dialogue clarity. This is a premium choice for users seeking top-tier performance.

Specifications display 55 inch Neo QLED resolution 4K UHD refresh rate up to 144Hz sound output 20W os Tizen OS

This 50-inch QLED TV offers a compact yet premium experience with Quantum Dot technology and HDR10+. The Q4 AI processor ensures smooth upscaling, while Motion Xcelerator improves clarity. It includes smart features like SmartThings, AirPlay, and voice assistants. The 20W audio system with Adaptive Sound+ enhances dialogue clarity. It is suitable for users who want QLED quality in a smaller form factor.

Specifications display 50 inch QLED resolution 4K UHD refresh rate 50Hz sound output 20W os Tizen OS

This massive 75-inch TV delivers an immersive viewing experience with 4K resolution and HDR10+ support. The Crystal Processor ensures clear visuals, while PurColor enhances colour reproduction. Smart features like SmartThings, AirPlay, and voice assistants improve usability. The 20W audio system is adequate but may need external support. It is ideal for large spaces where screen size matters most.

Specifications display 75 inch LED resolution 4K UHD refresh rate 50Hz sound output 20W os Tizen OS