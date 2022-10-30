Home / Technology / This WhatsApp feature can be misused against you! Here's how to report offenders

This WhatsApp feature can be misused against you! Here's how to report offenders

technology
Published on Oct 30, 2022 03:21 PM IST

The view once media cannot be saved to the recipient’s pictures or gallery. Moreover, once a user sends the media, it won’t be possible to see it again.

Users of WhatsApp are prohibited from saving or forwarding media received with view once media enabled(WhatsApp)
Users of WhatsApp are prohibited from saving or forwarding media received with view once media enabled(WhatsApp)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar | Edited by Aryan Prakash

With WhatsApp’s View Once media feature, users may share photos and videos that immediately vanish after the receiver has viewed them once. Although the function is meant to give WhatsApp users more privacy, there may be occasions when it is abused. Or the sender sends inappropriate images or videos that harm the recipient’s mental or emotional health.

In such cases, the instant messaging platform has provided measures to report such users.

How to report a WhatsApp view-once message on an Android phone. Check these four easy steps.

Step 1: Launch WhatsApp on your smartphone

Step 2: Enter the specific conversation that has sent a view once message

Step 3: Click or tap the three dots in the top-right corner of the screen to access the menu

Step 4: Click on the Report contact option now. Choose the Report unknown user option if the contact who shared the message is unknown.

How to report the WhatsApp view-once feature by iPhone

Step 1: Launch WhatsApp on your iPhone

Step 2: Go to the contact’s chat that has sent you the view-once media

Step 3: At the bottom of the screen, touch the three-dot menu

Step 4: Here, choose the option to Report contact.

WhatsApp's view once feature

The view once media cannot be saved to the recipient’s pictures or gallery. Moreover, once a user sends the media, it won’t be possible to see it again. The WhatsApp users are prohibited from saving or forwarding media received with view once media enabled. If read receipts are switched on, they can only tell if a recipient has viewed a photo or video once.

The media from the chat will expire if a user doesn’t open it within 14 days after receiving it. Each time one wishes to send a view-only image or video, the view-only media option must be chosen.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
whatsapp
whatsapp

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out