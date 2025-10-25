This woman is richest in Indian tech biz, with over 28108 crore net worth she is…

India’s technology sector has produced several self-made women entrepreneurs, but one name stands above the rest, Radha Vembu, the co-founder of Zoho Corporation. According to Forbes, she is India’s richest woman in the tech industry, with a real-time net worth of ₹2,81,08 crore (USD 3.2 billion). Radha Vembu co-founded Zoho in 1996 along with her brother Sridhar Vembu.

From Chennai to the global tech map

Radha Vembu co-founded Zoho in 1996 along with her brother Sridhar Vembu, originally under the name AdventNet. Over the years, Zoho has grown into one of the world’s most successful software companies, offering a full suite of cloud-based business tools. Its products now serve millions of users globally, with Vembu playing a key role in its success.

An IIT graduate in Industrial Management, Radha Vembu is known for her sharp product vision. She is the brains behind Zoho Mail, Zoho Calendar, and Zoho Workplace, and currently serves as Product Manager at the company. Despite her immense success, she maintains a low profile, preferring to focus on innovation rather than publicity.

Beyond Zoho: A commitment to community

Vembu is also the director of Janaki Hi-Tech Agro Pvt. Ltd, an agricultural NGO, and Highland Valley Corporation Pvt. Ltd, a real estate venture. Her interests reflect a blend of technology, sustainability, and social development.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, she helped lead Zoho’s efforts to support remote work through Zoho Remotely, a tool kit designed to help businesses transition seamlessly to work-from-home models.

The power behind Zoho’s success

Headquartered in Chennai and Austin, Texas, Zoho recently made headlines for launching Arratai, a WhatsApp rival aimed at providing a secure, made-in-India messaging platform.

Radha Vembu’s journey from Chennai classrooms to becoming the richest woman in India’s tech industry is a testament to perseverance, quiet leadership, and vision. In a sector often dominated by men, she has carved a path that continues to inspire the next generation of Indian entrepreneurs.