Thomson launches Mini LED TVs in India starting at 61,999, available on Flipkart

Thomson has launched two new Mini LED TVs in India, available in 65-inch and 75-inch screen sizes. The TVs are now available for purchase in India via Flipkart with prices set at ₹61,999 and ₹95,999, respectively. Internally, the TVs are powered by a MediaTek processor and Mali-G52 GPU, with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage.

Display and Audio

Both TVs feature Mini QD 4K displays with 540 local dimming zones and support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. They offer a peak brightness of 1500 nits, a 100,000:1 contrast ratio, and support 1.1 billion colours. The design includes a bezel-less metal frame.

Audio output is rated at 108W through six speakers, including upward-firing subwoofers. Audio formats supported include Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus, with custom sound modes for various types of content.

Operating System and Software

The TVs run on Google TV (version 4.0) and come with hotkeys for apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video. Built-in Chromecast and AirPlay are supported. Users have access to over 10,000 apps, including JioCinema, SonyLIV, Zee5, and Apple TV+.

Connectivity and Ports

The TVs support dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and offer three HDMI ports (including ARC and CEC), two USB ports, and an AUX port. They are compatible with gamepads, headphones, and keyboards.

Performance and Specifications

The TVs also support 120Hz MEMC, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) for improved gaming response.