TikTok introduces text-only posts to compete with Elon Musk's Twitter
Chinese short-video app TikTok is launching text-only posts, with a 1,000-character limit, as it seeks to capitalise on Twitter's turmoil.
Chinese short-video app TikTok is allowing users to create text-only posts, in the latest attempt by a social media firm to capitalize on the turmoil at Twitter since its buyout by Elon Musk last year.
The move, announced on Monday, would allow TikTok users to choose from a variety of backgrounds for their text posts that can feature hashtags and allow people to tag other users.
The posts, which look similar to Instagram Stories, have a 1,000-character limit, according to tech news website The Verge.
ALSO READ: TikTok introduces text-only posts to compete with Elon Musk's Twitter
Meta Platforms Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg launched Threads in July, another text-only application that could pose a threat to Musk's Twitter.
Musk on Monday renamed Twitter to X, and removed the iconic blue bird logo, in his bid to create “an everything app”.
- Topics
- Elon Musk
- Tiktok
- Instagram Threads