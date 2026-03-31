Tired of high electricity bills? These 5-star refrigerators can cut costs by 50%
Switching to a 5-star refrigerator can cut energy usage significantly while keeping your food fresh and your monthly costs under control.
Our Picks
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Samsung 653 L, 5 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8115B1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI)View Details
Whirlpool 184 L 5 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator with Intellisense Inverter Compressor (205 WDE ROY 5S Inv SAPPHIRE SPRING-Y, Blue, 2026 Model)View Details
₹16,540
Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR23D2H359U/HL, Paradise Bloom Blue, Base Stand Drawer)View Details
LG 185 L, 5 Star, Smart Inverter, Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GLD1956ZAPZ, Shiny Steel, Base stand with Drawer)View Details
₹17,990
Samsung 189 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR21H2G25S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox, Single Touch Defrost, 2026 Model)View Details
₹17,490
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Rising electricity bills have become a common concern in most households, especially with appliances that run 24/7 like refrigerators. If your current fridge is old or inefficient, it could be silently increasing your monthly expenses. This is where 5-star refrigerators make a real difference. Designed to deliver powerful cooling while consuming less energy, these appliances help you save significantly on electricity bills over time.
Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.Read moreRead less
A 5-star rated refrigerator not only ensures better efficiency but also comes with modern features like inverter compressors, improved insulation, and smart cooling technologies. These advancements help maintain consistent temperature, reduce energy wastage, and extend the appliance’s lifespan.
Whether you are upgrading your old fridge or buying a new one, investing in a high-efficiency model can be a smart long-term decision. In this article, we explore some of the best 5-star refrigerators that combine performance, savings, and value for money.
If you want a premium, high-capacity refrigerator, this Samsung model stands out with its 653L storage and smart AI features. The Convertible 5-in-1 modes let you adjust cooling as per your lifestyle, while Twin Cooling Plus keeps food fresher for longer without mixing odours. Its Wi-Fi connectivity and SmartThings AI energy mode help optimise power usage. Ideal for large families, it combines convenience, efficiency, and modern design in one sleek appliance.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Massive storage with flexible modes
Smart energy-saving features with app control
Reason to avoid
Slightly bulky for small kitchens
Premium pricing
Why choose this refrigerator?
Choose this for its large capacity, smart AI features, and energy efficiency—perfect for big families who want convenience, flexibility, and long-lasting freshness in one appliance.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say the refrigerator is spacious, power efficient, and performs well. One buyer praised its overall quality, while also noting a dent during delivery, highlighting a less-than-smooth delivery experience despite the product being good.
2. Whirlpool 184 L 5 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator with Intellisense Inverter Compressor (205 WDE ROY 5S Inv SAPPHIRE SPRING-Y, Blue, 2026 Model)
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This Whirlpool 184L refrigerator is a great pick for small families or bachelors looking for efficiency on a budget. With Intellisense Inverter technology, it ensures stable cooling even during voltage fluctuations and consumes very less power. Features like 12-hour cooling retention and auto-connect to home inverter make it reliable during power cuts. Its compact size, large vegetable crisper, and jumbo bottle storage make everyday usage simple and practical.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent energy efficiency with low power consumption
Reliable cooling even during power cuts
Reason to avoid
Manual defrost required
Limited capacity for larger families
Why buy this refrigerator?
Ideal for small households, it offers strong cooling, low electricity bills, and reliable performance during power cuts—making it a practical and budget-friendly everyday refrigerator.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say the Whirlpool refrigerator is a reliable and long-trusted choice, praised for durability, efficiency, and performance. One buyer loved its sleek design, sturdy packaging, and 5-star energy savings, calling it perfect for small families and a budget-friendly pick.
This Samsung 215L refrigerator is a solid choice for small families looking for reliable cooling with modern features. It comes with Digi Touch Cool 5-in-1 modes, allowing you to control temperature and optimise performance as needed. The Digital Inverter compressor ensures energy efficiency, quieter operation, and durability. With features like Power Cool, base stand drawer, and stabilizer-free operation, it offers both convenience and long-lasting freshness in a stylish design.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Energy-efficient and low noise operation
Useful smart cooling modes for flexibility
Reason to avoid
Manual defrost required
Limited freezer space
Why choose this refrigerator?
Great for small families, it offers efficient cooling, smart controls, and low power consumption—making it a dependable and stylish everyday refrigerator.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say the refrigerator offers a premium look, good storage, and value for money. One buyer praised its quick cooling, quiet operation, and energy efficiency. However, others reported mixed cooling performance, occasional damage on delivery, noise concerns, and issues like water leakage during use.
This LG 185L refrigerator is a reliable and budget-friendly option for small families, couples, or bachelors. Powered by a Smart Inverter compressor, it delivers efficient cooling while keeping electricity bills low. Its compact design fits easily into modern kitchens, while the base stand drawer adds extra storage convenience. With consistent cooling performance and durable build quality, it ensures your food stays fresh for longer without compromising on energy savings.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Energy-efficient with stable cooling performance
Compact design with additional storage drawer
Reason to avoid
Manual defrost required
Basic features compared to premium models
Why buy this refrigerator?
A great pick for small households, it offers dependable cooling, low energy consumption, and practical storage in a compact, budget-friendly design.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say the LG refrigerator delivers fast, consistent cooling and runs quietly with its smart inverter compressor, helping save electricity. One buyer praised its premium steel finish, sturdy build, and useful base drawer, calling it ideal for small families and daily use.
This Samsung 189L refrigerator is a great balance of performance and affordability for small families. It features a Digital Inverter compressor that ensures low noise, durability, and energy savings.
The Single Touch Defrost makes maintenance easier, while Smart Connect Inverter support keeps cooling running during power cuts. With stabilizer-free operation and a sleek Elegant Inox finish, it delivers reliable cooling with a modern look.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Easy defrost with single touch feature
Energy-efficient with stable performance
Reason to avoid
Manual defrost still required occasionally
Basic storage compared to bigger models
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say the refrigerator delivers quick cooling with efficient Direct Cool technology and runs almost silently. Many praised its stylish look, energy efficiency, and value for money, while some reported durability concerns like dents and scratches on the door.
Why buy this refrigerator?
A smart choice for small homes, it offers efficient cooling, easy maintenance, and reliable performance during power cuts—all at a value-for-money price point.
Will a 5-star refrigerator really reduce my electricity bill?
Yes, a 5-star refrigerator is designed to consume significantly less power compared to lower-rated models. Over time, this efficiency can lead to noticeable savings on your electricity bills. While the upfront cost may be slightly higher, the long-term savings and consistent performance make it a smart investment for most households.
Is it worth upgrading if my current refrigerator is working fine?
If your current refrigerator is more than 6–8 years old, it is likely less energy-efficient than newer models. Even if it’s working fine, it may be consuming more electricity than necessary. Upgrading to a 5-star model can improve cooling performance, reduce energy usage, and offer modern features that enhance convenience and food preservation.
Are 5-star refrigerators expensive to maintain?
Not really. In fact, most 5-star refrigerators come with advanced technologies like inverter compressors, which are designed for durability and efficient operation. These features reduce wear and tear, resulting in lower maintenance needs. Regular cleaning and basic care are usually enough to keep the appliance running smoothly for years.
Factors to consider before buying 5 star refrigerators
1. Capacity and family size: Choose the right capacity based on your household needs. Small families can opt for 180–250L, while larger families may need 300L or more for convenience.
2. Inverter compressor technology: Look for models with inverter compressors as they adjust cooling based on usage, consume less electricity, and ensure quieter, more efficient performance over time.
3. Cooling features and technology: Check for advanced cooling systems like multi-airflow, stabiliser-free operation, and fast cooling to maintain consistent temperature and keep food fresh for longer periods.
4. Storage and interior design: Consider adjustable shelves, large vegetable boxes, door bins, and freezer space to ensure better organisation and easy access to all your stored items.
5. Build quality and warranty: A durable build with a reliable brand matters. Also, check compressor warranty and overall coverage to avoid high repair costs in the long run.
Top 3 features of the best 5 star refrigerators for you
|5 star refrigerator
|Capacity
|Compressor
|Power Consumption
|Samsung 653 L Side-by-Side RS76CG8115B1HL
|653 L
|Digital Inverter
|Not Specified
|Whirlpool 184 L Single Door 205 WDE ROY 5S Inv
|184 L
|Intellisense Inverter
|116 Units/Year
|Samsung 215 L Single Door RR23D2H359U/HL
|215 L
|Digital Inverter
|Not Specified
|LG 185 L Single Door GLD1956ZAPZ
|185 L
|Smart Inverter
|Not Specified
|Samsung 189 L Single Door RR21H2G25S8/HL
|189 L
|Digital Inverter
|115 kWh/Year
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORAishwarya Faraswal
Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.Read More