Top 5 gadgets under ₹1,999 to buy that are super cool - Amazon sale
Published on: Jul 13, 2025 04:02 PM IST
These 5 cool gadgets won’t burn a hole in your pocket and they’re perfect for gifting too.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Portronics Magma 2-in-1 Volcano Water Mist Humidifier & Night Lamp with Flame & Gradient Light, Type-C Powered, Silent Operation, Dual Mist Modes, 300 ml Tank, Skin Hydration & Easy Breathing, White View Details
|
₹727
|
|
|
SEZNIK Mini Printer, Inkless, Thermal, Bluetooth, Portable Printer, Compatible Android, iOS Mobile. 1 Year Warranty (EON-PhantomBlue) View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
Stuffcool Lucid 15W Smallest Magnetic Wireless powerbank 5000mAh Battery Capacity for iPhone 16/15/14/13 and 12 View Details
|
₹1,542
|
|
|
Portronics Eco Glow 2 Tactical Rechargeable Flashlight Torch, Adjustable Focus, Dual Brightness & SOS Modes,Side LED Panel, 300 Lumens,1200mAh Battery,Type-C Charging,for Camping, Hiking & Emergencies View Details
|
₹603
|
|
|
DailyObjects Large Premium Vegan Leather Desk Mat|Anti-Skid|Anti-Slip|85*45cm|Reversible Desk spread Turf Desk/Laptop Mat for Work from Home/Office/Gaming- Extended mouse pad and keyboard desk pad-Tan View Details
|
₹794
|
|
