Top 5 gadgets under 1,999 to buy that are super cool - Amazon sale

Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale is in full swing, presenting the ideal opportunity to grab some cool gadgets. Whether you are searching for a unique gift or treating yourself, we have discovered five impressive devices that will not break the bank. Our top picks range from practical mini printers to stylish humidifiers that double as night lamps. Read on for details. SEZNIK Mini printer works with both iOS and Android.(Amazon)

Loading Suggestions...

First up is the Magma 2-in-1 Volcano Water Mist Humidifier. This humidifier is retailing for ₹499 during the Amazon Prime Day sale. It looks like a volcano and can look really good as a night lamp. If you want to maintain the humidity in your home, this can be an ideal buy. It has a 300ml tank and is also ideal for maintaining humidity for your plants, especially if you live in a dry environment.

Loading Suggestions...

Next, we have the SEZNIK Mini Printer, currently available for ₹1997. It comes with a one-year warranty and works with both Android and iOS. Using this, you can print out small notes, which can be ideal for making notes if you are a college student, or you can just use it for fun. It offers 203 DPI clear printing, and you can buy thermal paper rolls for a reasonable price.

Loading Suggestions...

For iPhone users, this is a really portable, MagSafe-compatible power bank that sticks to the back of your MagSafe-compatible iPhone, meaning you will need to have an iPhone 12 or later. Most power banks are quite big; however, this one is quite portable. It is slim, and you will not really notice the weight. This one is 5000 mAh and charges phones at 15 watts.

Loading Suggestions...

Then there is the Portronics Eco glow 2 tactical rechargeable flashlight. Flashlights are typically very boring, but this one by Portronics lets you adjust the focus. You have dual brightness and SOS modes. There is a side LED panel, and it is bright enough at 300 lumens, so it is ideal for camping, hiking, and more

Loading Suggestions...

Finally, we have the Daily Objects vegan leather desk mat. This desk mat by Daily Objects feels quite premium and is large enough to house most of your gadgets, like a monitor, keyboard, and mouse. It looks like real leather despite being vegan leather, so it is cruelty-free, and you will not be contributing to any animal cruelty by buying it.