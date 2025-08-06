Search
Top juicer mixer grinder deals in Amazon Great Freedom Festival with up to 63% price drop on Philips, Sujata, and more

ByKanika Budhiraja
Published on: Aug 06, 2025 02:00 pm IST

Grab the best juicer mixer grinder deals in Amazon Sale 2025. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 brings great offers and big price drop discounts.

Morphy Richards TetraBlend 750W Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars (Blue & Chrome) – Juicer, Chutney, Dry/Wet, Liquidizing Jar | Overload Protection | 3-Speed Control | 2-Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

Sujata Powermatic Maxima 900 Watts All-In-One Juicer Mixer Grinder | 22000 Rotations Per Min | 90 Minutes Continuous Running | 3 Versatile Jars 1750 Ml, 1000 Ml And 400 Ml, White View Details checkDetails

Preethi Plastic Taurus Plus 1000 Watt Mixer Grinder|4 Jars With Super Extractor Juicer Jar,2 Yr Guarantee&Lifelong Free Service,Blue/Black(Mg-257) View Details checkDetails

PHILIPS Mixer Grinder 750 Watt, 3 in 1 (Mixer Grinder + Juicer + Food Processor) 4 Jar (HL7763/00) View Details checkDetails

PHILIPS Mixer Grinder + Food Processor, 3-in-1 750 Watt (Mixer Grinder for home + Juicer + Food Processor) 4 Jar, (HL7707/01) View Details checkDetails

Philips HL7713/01,1000 W PowerPro Motor Mixer Grinder, 3 Jars (Azure Blue), Edged blade made of superior SS304 material, Quick cool ventilation for longer motor life View Details checkDetails

Philips HL7579/00 600W Turbo Juicer Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars -Blend and Carry, Nutri Juicer Jar, Multi Purpose jar View Details checkDetails

PHILIPS Hl7568/01 500 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder With 3 Jars And Xl Feeding Tube, Quick And Easy Assembly View Details checkDetails

Philips HL7759/00 Mixer Grinder, 750W Turbo Motor, 4 Jars (Black), Quick cool ventilation for longer motor life View Details checkDetails

PHILIPS HL7777/00 Mixer Grinder, 750W, 4 Jars, Smart One-Touch Mode, 50%* Reduction in sound power, Digital Interface, Intelli-speed Technology for Pre-Set cooking, Soft Sound Technology, Metallic Silver and Bold Black, Large View Details checkDetails

Sujata Powermatic Plus 900 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder | 22000 Rotations Per Min | 90 Minutes Continuous Running | 2 Versatile Jars 1750 ml and 1000 ml View Details checkDetails

Sujata MegaMix MM 900-Watt Mixer Grinder (White) View Details checkDetails

Sujata Mixer Grinder MG 02 1000W with 3 Jars, Black View Details checkDetails

Sujata Multimix 900 Watts Mixer Grinder with Juicer | 22000 Rotations Per Min | 90 Minutes Continuous Running | 3 Versatile Jars 1750 ml, 1000 ml and 400 ml | Coconut milk extractor attachment View Details checkDetails

Sujata Supermix 900 Watts Mixer Grinder | 22000 Rotations Per Min | 90 Minutes Continuous Running | 3 Versatile Jars 1750 ml, 1000 ml and 400 ml View Details checkDetails

Morphy Richards Icon Superb 750 Watts Mixer Grinder| 4 Stainless Steel Mixer Jars Including Juicer Jar| 3-Speed Control With Pulse Effect Mixie| 1-Yr Warranty By Brand| Dark Grey View Details checkDetails

Preethi Zion Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 4 Jars 750 Watt Mixie (3 Stainless steel Jars+1 Master Chef Plus Food processor Jar), Flexi lids, Vega W5 motor, Black (MG-227) View Details checkDetails

Preethi Eco Plus Mixer Grinder for Kitchen|750 Watt Mixie, 4 jars|Super Extractor juicer Jar| 2 Year Product Warranty| White (MG 157) View Details checkDetails

Preethi Zodiac MG-218 mixer grinder, 750 watt, Black/Light Grey, 5 jars - 3 In 1 insta fresh juicer Jar & Master chef food processor Jar, Vega W5 motor with 5yr Warranty & Lifelong Free Service View Details checkDetails

Preethi Galaxy Plus Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 4 Jars 750 Watt Mixie (3 Stainless steel Jars+1 Super Extractor Juicer Jar), Flexi lids, Vega W5 motor, Black (MG-250) View Details checkDetails

Bajaj Ninja Series Trinity Mixer Grinder 750 Watts 4 Jar | DuraCut Blades | Powerful 750W Titan Motor | Floating Base Design | 3 Stainless Steel Mixer Jars & 1 Juicer Jar | 2 Yrs Warranty 【Royal Blue】 View Details checkDetails

Bosch Appliances TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder MGM8642BIN, 750W, 4 Jars, (Black) View Details checkDetails

BOSCH TrueMixx Pro 1000 W Mixer Grinder 4 Jar Black MGM8844BIN View Details checkDetails

Bajaj GX-75 750 W Mixer Grinder | 3 Stainless Steel Jars & 1 Juicer Jar | 3 Speed With Incher Facility | 1 Yr Warranty 【White And Maroon】 View Details checkDetails

Bajaj Military Series Glamore 1000 W Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jars + 1 Fruit Filter Jar) | DuraCut Blades | Powerful Titan Motor | Unbeatable Toughness | 2 Yrs Warranty【Jet Black】 View Details checkDetails

Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder MGM8842DIN 1000 W 4 Jars, Dark Blue View Details checkDetails

Bosch TrueMixx Pro MGM8856BIN 1000 Watt 5 Jar Mixer Grinder, (Black) View Details checkDetails

Grinding spices that stick, chopping veggies that take forever, or making chutneys that never feel smooth are everyday issues many buyers face in daily cooking. A good juicer mixer grinder is not just another appliance; it can genuinely take the strain out of those repetitive prep tasks. From early morning shakes to quick curry pastes, it helps get more done in less time and with less mess.

Big price drop on best juicer mixer grinders in Amazon Sale 2025 with top brand deals live till Aug 6th.
Big price drop on best juicer mixer grinders in Amazon Sale 2025 with top brand deals live till Aug 6th.

This Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 brings a huge price drop on the top juicer mixer grinders, including trusted names that work well in Indian kitchens. With fresh discounts in the Amazon Sale 2025, buyers can now grab the best juicer mixer grinders from top brands at prices that truly add value.

Price drop deals on juicer mixer grinders in Amazon Freedom Festival Sale:

Philips juicer mixer grinders with up to 44% off in Amazon Sale 2025

Philips juicer mixer grinders are now available with up to 44% off as part of the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025. These branded deals are live only while the sale lasts, making it a timely pick for anyone looking to upgrade their kitchen setup.

With an unbelievable price drop on these reliable appliances, it's a strong chance to bring home a tool that simplifies daily prep and makes cooking routines easier.

Price drop deals on best Philips juicer mixer grinders:

Sujata juicer mixer grinders with up to 39% off in Amazon Sale 2025

Sujata juicer mixer grinders, trusted in Indian kitchens for power and consistency, are now available at up to 39% off in Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025. These branded deals are live only for a limited time, making it the right moment to act.

Known for long lasting motors and strong build quality, Sujata appliances rarely see this kind of price drop. It's a rare chance to bring home a powerful daily use grinder at a real deal.

Price drop deals on best Sujata juicer mixer grinders:

Morphy Richards juicer mixer grinders with up to 63% off in Amazon Sale 2025

Morphy Richards juicer mixer grinders, known for their quiet motors and reliable multi jar setups, are now available at up to 63% off in Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025. These branded deals are live only while the sale lasts, so now is the time to check them out.

With this rare price drop, you can bring home a well built appliance that handles grinding, mixing and juicing smoothly, ideal for daily cooking without the extra strain.

Price drop deals on best Morphy Richards juicer mixer grinders:

Preethi juicer mixer grinders with up to 54% off in Amazon Sale 2025

Preethi juicer mixer grinders, often trusted for handling spice grinding and tough ingredients, are now seeing up to 54% off in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025. These branded deals are running till the sale is live, giving home cooks a good reason to finally bring one home.

With steady motors, thoughtful jar designs and a solid track record in Indian kitchens, this price drop is more than just a discount, it is a timely opportunity.

Price drop deals on best Preethi juicer mixer grinders:

Bosch and Bajaj juicer mixer grinders with up to 51% off in Amazon Sale 2025

Bosch and Bajaj juicer mixer grinders are now available with up to 51% off in Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025. These branded deals are live only till the sale is active, offering a real chance to bring home trusted appliances known for consistency and convenience in Indian kitchens.

While Bosch stands out for its grinding precision and heavy duty builds, Bajaj is popular for its simplicity and ease of daily use. This price drop brings both within easy reach.

Price drop deals on best Bosch and Bajaj juicer mixer grinders:

FAQs on price drop deals on juicer mixer grinders

  • Are branded juicer mixer grinders part of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025?

    Yes, top brands are offering big price drops during this sale event.

  • How much discount can I get on juicer mixer grinders in Amazon Sale 2025?

    You can get up to 63% off on select juicer mixer grinders during the sale.

  • Are there exchange or bank offers on juicer mixer grinders during Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025?

    Yes, buyers can also avail bank discounts, exchange offers, and no cost EMI on top deals.

  • Which brands offer the best value in juicer mixer grinder deals this year?

    Brands like Sujata, Philips, Bajaj, Preethi, and Morphy Richards lead in discounts and reliability.

  • Do Sujata juicer mixer grinders have warranty offers in this sale?

    Most Sujata models include standard brand warranty even with discounted prices.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

