Top juicer mixer grinder deals in Amazon Great Freedom Festival with up to 63% price drop on Philips, Sujata, and more
Published on: Aug 06, 2025 02:00 pm IST
Grab the best juicer mixer grinder deals in Amazon Sale 2025. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 brings great offers and big price drop discounts.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Morphy Richards TetraBlend 750W Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars (Blue & Chrome) – Juicer, Chutney, Dry/Wet, Liquidizing Jar | Overload Protection | 3-Speed Control | 2-Year Warranty View Details
|
₹3,690
|
|
|
Sujata Powermatic Maxima 900 Watts All-In-One Juicer Mixer Grinder | 22000 Rotations Per Min | 90 Minutes Continuous Running | 3 Versatile Jars 1750 Ml, 1000 Ml And 400 Ml, White View Details
|
₹6,599
|
|
|
Preethi Plastic Taurus Plus 1000 Watt Mixer Grinder|4 Jars With Super Extractor Juicer Jar,2 Yr Guarantee&Lifelong Free Service,Blue/Black(Mg-257) View Details
|
₹6,998
|
|
|
PHILIPS Mixer Grinder 750 Watt, 3 in 1 (Mixer Grinder + Juicer + Food Processor) 4 Jar (HL7763/00) View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
PHILIPS Mixer Grinder + Food Processor, 3-in-1 750 Watt (Mixer Grinder for home + Juicer + Food Processor) 4 Jar, (HL7707/01) View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
Philips HL7713/01,1000 W PowerPro Motor Mixer Grinder, 3 Jars (Azure Blue), Edged blade made of superior SS304 material, Quick cool ventilation for longer motor life View Details
|
₹4,274
|
|
|
Philips HL7579/00 600W Turbo Juicer Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars -Blend and Carry, Nutri Juicer Jar, Multi Purpose jar View Details
|
₹4,479
|
|
|
PHILIPS Hl7568/01 500 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder With 3 Jars And Xl Feeding Tube, Quick And Easy Assembly View Details
|
₹3,645
|
|
|
Philips HL7759/00 Mixer Grinder, 750W Turbo Motor, 4 Jars (Black), Quick cool ventilation for longer motor life View Details
|
₹3,899
|
|
|
PHILIPS HL7777/00 Mixer Grinder, 750W, 4 Jars, Smart One-Touch Mode, 50%* Reduction in sound power, Digital Interface, Intelli-speed Technology for Pre-Set cooking, Soft Sound Technology, Metallic Silver and Bold Black, Large View Details
|
₹12,499
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹5,790
|
|
|
Sujata Powermatic Plus 900 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder | 22000 Rotations Per Min | 90 Minutes Continuous Running | 2 Versatile Jars 1750 ml and 1000 ml View Details
|
₹5,390
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹6,610
|
|
|
Sujata MegaMix MM 900-Watt Mixer Grinder (White) View Details
|
₹5,230
|
|
|
Sujata Mixer Grinder MG 02 1000W with 3 Jars, Black View Details
|
₹7,130
|
|
|
Sujata Multimix 900 Watts Mixer Grinder with Juicer | 22000 Rotations Per Min | 90 Minutes Continuous Running | 3 Versatile Jars 1750 ml, 1000 ml and 400 ml | Coconut milk extractor attachment View Details
|
₹8,345
|
|
|
Sujata Supermix 900 Watts Mixer Grinder | 22000 Rotations Per Min | 90 Minutes Continuous Running | 3 Versatile Jars 1750 ml, 1000 ml and 400 ml View Details
|
₹5,790
|
|
|
Morphy Richards Icon Superb 750 Watts Mixer Grinder| 4 Stainless Steel Mixer Jars Including Juicer Jar| 3-Speed Control With Pulse Effect Mixie| 1-Yr Warranty By Brand| Dark Grey View Details
|
₹3,133
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹5,170
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹9,395
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹5,398
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹5,099
|
|
|
Preethi Zion Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 4 Jars 750 Watt Mixie (3 Stainless steel Jars+1 Master Chef Plus Food processor Jar), Flexi lids, Vega W5 motor, Black (MG-227) View Details
|
₹5,799
|
|
|
Preethi Eco Plus Mixer Grinder for Kitchen|750 Watt Mixie, 4 jars|Super Extractor juicer Jar| 2 Year Product Warranty| White (MG 157) View Details
|
₹5,299
|
|
|
Preethi Zodiac MG-218 mixer grinder, 750 watt, Black/Light Grey, 5 jars - 3 In 1 insta fresh juicer Jar & Master chef food processor Jar, Vega W5 motor with 5yr Warranty & Lifelong Free Service View Details
|
₹8,743
|
|
|
Preethi Galaxy Plus Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 4 Jars 750 Watt Mixie (3 Stainless steel Jars+1 Super Extractor Juicer Jar), Flexi lids, Vega W5 motor, Black (MG-250) View Details
|
₹4,799
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹7,790
|
|
|
Bajaj Ninja Series Trinity Mixer Grinder 750 Watts 4 Jar | DuraCut Blades | Powerful 750W Titan Motor | Floating Base Design | 3 Stainless Steel Mixer Jars & 1 Juicer Jar | 2 Yrs Warranty 【Royal Blue】 View Details
|
₹3,699
|
|
|
Bosch Appliances TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder MGM8642BIN, 750W, 4 Jars, (Black) View Details
|
₹5,495
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹3,800
|
|
|
BOSCH TrueMixx Pro 1000 W Mixer Grinder 4 Jar Black MGM8844BIN View Details
|
₹6,298
|
|
|
Bajaj GX-75 750 W Mixer Grinder | 3 Stainless Steel Jars & 1 Juicer Jar | 3 Speed With Incher Facility | 1 Yr Warranty 【White And Maroon】 View Details
|
₹3,799
|
|
|
Bajaj Military Series Glamore 1000 W Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jars + 1 Fruit Filter Jar) | DuraCut Blades | Powerful Titan Motor | Unbeatable Toughness | 2 Yrs Warranty【Jet Black】 View Details
|
₹4,962
|
|
|
Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder MGM8842DIN 1000 W 4 Jars, Dark Blue View Details
|
₹6,569
|
|
|
Bosch TrueMixx Pro MGM8856BIN 1000 Watt 5 Jar Mixer Grinder, (Black) View Details
|
₹7,368
|
|
View More Products