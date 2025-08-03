Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2025: Best smartwatch deals revealed, up to 75% off on top brands

A smartwatch today is more than just a fancy gadget, it’s a health tracker, a productivity tool, and a style upgrade all in one. From tracking your steps and heart rate to receiving calls and texts without touching your phone, smartwatches are changing the way we manage our day. Check out the best deals on smartwatches on Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2025.

And if you’ve been waiting for the right time to get one, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is here with some unbeatable offers. As part of the ongoing Amazon Sale 2025, top brands like Fire-Boltt, boAt, Noise, Amazfit, and Garmin are offering smartwatches at up to 75% off.

Need a fitness companion or a sleek wearable to match your daily look, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival has something for everyone. Explore the best Amazon deals on smartwatches now and save big while upgrading your lifestyle. We’ve listed some of the top picks you can grab right away.

Loading Suggestions...

Track your fitness goals in style with the Amazfit Active 2 Square smartwatch, available at 50% off during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. Designed for both Android and iPhone users, it offers a vivid 1.75” AMOLED display with 2,000 nits brightness, making outdoor viewing effortless. With built-in GPS, 10-day battery life, and 5ATM water resistance, it's built for active lifestyles.

Zepp Coach provides AI-generated training plans while downloadable maps and voice-guided directions enhance outdoor workouts. Stay connected with Bluetooth calling and smart notifications. A great pick in the Amazon Sale 2025 for those looking for performance, durability, and intelligent tracking.

Loading Suggestions...

Experience top-tier performance with the OnePlus Watch 2, available at 47% off during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. Built for fitness, productivity, and style, this smartwatch runs on Wear OS 4 and is powered by Snapdragon W5 + BES2700 dual chipsets. It offers up to 100 hours of battery life and fast VOOC charging.

With dual-frequency GPS, 100+ sports modes, sleep and heart monitoring, and a military-grade stainless steel and sapphire build, it’s made to last through every workout or workday. Ideal for Android users looking for a stylish and powerful wearable, now available under unbeatable Amazon deals in the Amazon sale 2025.

Loading Suggestions...

Experience the best of fitness and productivity with the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE, available with 51% discount on Amazon. Featuring BP and ECG monitoring, this premium smartwatch runs on Wear OS 4.0 and offers advanced health tracking, contactless payments via Samsung Wallet, and LTE connectivity, so you can call, message, and stream music without your phone.

It also includes Advanced Sleep Coaching, snore detection, custom HR zones, fall detection, and gesture control. With a 16GB storage, stylish classic rotating bezel, and robust build, it's ideal for Android users seeking smart style and substance. EMI, cashback, and bank offers are available.

Loading Suggestions...

The Redmi Watch 5 Active is a steal this Amazon Sale 2025, now available at just, offering a flat 60% discount. It features a large 2-inch display, metal body, Bluetooth calling, and Alexa voice assistant for seamless smart control. Designed for all-day convenience, it includes advanced AI noise cancellation, 18-day battery life, and over 100+ fitness modes.

Enjoy free delivery, 10-day return, 1-year warranty, and additional bank offers with no-cost EMI, cashback, and Amazon Pay ICICI EMI savings. Perfect for those looking for an affordable yet feature-rich smartwatch during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival.

More deals on Amazon Sale 2025 on smartwatches

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

The Amazfit GTR 4 New is a premium smartwatch now available with a 28% discount during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025. Designed for fitness and lifestyle tracking, it features a 1.45” Ultra HD AMOLED display that remains clear even in sunlight. With Bluetooth calling, Alexa built-in, and an offline voice assistant, this watch adds smart convenience to your day.

Its standout feature, Zepp Aura, offers AI-driven sleep guidance with personalised soundscapes. You can track heart rate, SpO2, stress, and breathing rate in just one tap, and choose from 150+ sports modes for workouts. Built-in GPS with 5 satellite systems, 5 ATM water resistance, and 12-day battery life make it ideal for travel and outdoor adventures.

Loading Suggestions...

Enjoy advanced fitness tracking and style with the Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra, a 1.39-inch smartwatch with a vibrant full-touch TFT display. With 120+ sports modes, SpO2 monitoring, and heart rate tracking, this smartwatch supports your health goals in real-time.

The built-in mic and speaker enable Bluetooth calling directly from your wrist, making it a practical choice for busy lifestyles. Crafted with a durable metal body and a premium Milanese strap, it offers a luxurious look for both men and women. Now available at 89% off, it’s ideal for those wanting performance and elegance.

Loading Suggestions...

Packed with performance and style, the OnePlus Watch 2R runs on Wear OS 4 by Google and features a powerful Snapdragon W5 + BES2700 dual chipset. It delivers an exceptional 100-hour battery life in Smart Mode and up to 12 days in Power Saver Mode. Its 1.43” AMOLED display ensures clear visuals even in bright light, while dual-frequency GPS (L1 + L5) enhances location accuracy in tough environments.

With 100+ sports modes, advanced health tracking (heart rate, stress, sleep), and Bluetooth calling, it's ideal for active lifestyles. The lightweight aluminium design is 5 ATM + IP68 rated, combining durability with comfort.

Loading Suggestions...

Built for adventure and daily hustle, the Noise Endeavour smartwatch blends rugged design with smart functionality. With a 1.46-inch AMOLED Always-On Display and 600 nits brightness, you can view health stats, calls, and more even in bright sunlight. It supports Bluetooth calling, SoS alerts for emergencies, and tracks 100+ sports modes, ideal for fitness lovers.

The Noise Health Suite offers 24x7 heart rate tracking, SpO2, sleep monitoring, and more. Grab this smartwatch at 60% off during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025. A great pick in Amazon Sale 2025 for those looking for functionality and durability in one stylish package.

Loading Suggestions...

Experience premium style and functionality with the HAMMER Fit Pro Smartwatch. Its metallic build paired with a soft silicone strap ensures comfort and elegance. Enjoy Bluetooth calling, access to contacts, dial pad, music and camera control all from your wrist.

Health features include heart rate, SpO2, sleep, calorie, and sedentary monitoring. With multi-sports tracking and up to 5-day battery life, it’s ideal for fitness and lifestyle needs. Get 76% off this smartwatch in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 and enjoy extra savings through SBI Credit Card and ICICI EMI offers.

Similiar stories for you

Top 10 Samsung Galaxy watches to buy in 2025 for your next Android smartwatch upgrade

Premium smartwatches for men to check out in 2025 with standout looks and everyday smart features

Best smartwatches in 2025: Top 10 feature-rich picks with AI assistant, AMOLED display, and health tracking features

Best smartwatches for boys in 2025: 10 elegant watches with GPS, fitness tracker, water resistance and more

Amazon Great Freedom Festival is now LIVE for all! Enjoy up to 75% off on tablets, smartwatches, laptops and more

Amazon Freedom Festival Sale Are smartwatches really available at 75% off during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025? Yes, selected models from top brands like Noise, Fire-Boltt, boAt, and more are available at up to 75% off during the sale.

Can I get bank offers or No Cost EMI on smartwatches during the Amazon sale 2025? Absolutely! Many smartwatches come with instant bank discounts, No Cost EMI, and cashback offers on select cards.

What are the best smartwatch brands to look out for in this Amazon sale? Top picks include Garmin, Amazfit, Noise, boAt, Fire-Boltt, and Samsung—many offering feature-rich models at slashed prices

Do smartwatches in this sale have health monitoring features? Yes, most models include heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, SpO2, and fitness tracking features.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.