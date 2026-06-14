Toshiba Z670SP 65-inch Mini LED TV review: Not an OLED killer, but that's exactly why it works

Toshiba Z670SP 65-inch Mini LED TV review: There's a moment every TV reviewer knows well - you fire up the panel for the first time, and within seconds, you know if the company means business or is just checking a box. With the Toshiba Z670SP, that moment arrived during the first ten minutes of Dune: Part Two on Prime Video, a film practically designed to stress-test a display. The opening sandstorm sequence, where the Fremen melt into the desert floor in near-darkness, stayed genuinely dark. No murky grey wash. No light spilling from one zone into the next. When Chani's face catches the light, that highlight cuts through cleanly. The Toshiba Z670SP 65-inch Mini LED TV is priced at Rs. 75,990 in India. (Ijaj Khan - HT) By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a technology journalist and Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience covering the consumer technology industry. His work spans smartphones, laptops, wearables, gaming, appliances and AI - from hands-on reviews, comparison and buying guides to breaking news and in-depth features that help readers cut through the noise and make informed decisions. Before joining HT Tech, he worked with Jagran New Media, where he sharpened his instincts for fast-paced digital reporting. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism and Mass Communication from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Whether he's testing the latest flagship smartphone, tracking a major AI announcement, or putting a gaming laptop through its paces, Ijaj approaches every story with the same goal - making technology feel relevant and easy to understand for everyday users, not just enthusiasts. When he's not in front of a screen for work, he's usually travelling to a new city, hunting for great food, or keeping tabs on what's next in tech before everyone else catches on. Read more Read less That's what Mini LED with full array local dimming does when it's done well. Toshiba - a brand with over 70 years in consumer electronics and Japan's top-selling TV name- is entering India's premium Mini LED segment with the Z670SP. This is their first premium Mini LED TV for the Indian market, and it carries everything from Quantum Dot colour and 144Hz refresh rate to front-firing speakers and a full AI picture-sound engine called REGZA Intelligence. At Rs. 75,990 for the 65-inch, the price tag puts this in direct competition with Samsung's Neo QLED, LG's QNED, and the growing lineup of Chinese brands muscling into the premium tier. I’ve spent a month now with the Toshiba Z670SP 65-inch Mini LED TV across movies, sports, gaming sessions, and daily streaming. Here's the full picture. Toshiba Z670SP 65-inch Mini LED TV Design: Simple and Purposeful

Front-firing speakers and ports.

The Z670SP doesn't try to reinvent television design. It features slim bezels around the display, a clean rear panel and the double-stand design feels stable without being dramatic. What I appreciated most was how little attention the design demanded. Once the screen lights up, the hardware fades into the background, which is exactly what a good television should do. Toshiba says the TV has been designed and fine-tuned in Japan, and the panel's finish reflects that measured approach. What's different here compared to most TVs at this price: the speakers are front-firing. This sounds like a minor spec point until you hear the difference. Most TVs hide their speakers at the back or underneath, which means the audio fires into your furniture. The build quality feels solid, and despite its large footprint, the TV doesn't look out of place in a modern living room. Toshiba Z670SP 65-inch Mini LED TV Picture Quality: Where It Earns Its Place

QD Mini LED display. (Ijaj Khan - HT)

Mini LED televisions live or die by their picture quality, and thankfully, this is where the Toshiba Z670SP 65-inch Mini LED TV makes its strongest impression. Let’s know first what a Mini LED panel is - The QD Mini LED panel (Quantum Dot Mini LED) combines the brightness control of Mini LED backlighting with the wider colour range of Quantum Dot technology. Mini LED uses thousands of tiny LEDs arranged in zones behind the screen (what Toshiba calls full array local dimming), which lets the TV dim one part of the image while keeping another bright. The result is deep blacks and punchy highlights within the same frame, something standard LED-LCD TVs genuinely struggle with. For testing, I watched Dune, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, and several episodes of Formula 1: Drive to Survive. These titles contain everything that challenges a display - dark scenes, bright HDR highlights, fast motion and complex shadow detail.

Watching Dune on Amazon Prime.

The opening desert sequences in Dune immediately showcased what the TV is capable of. Bright sunlight, sand textures and subtle colour gradients looked detailed without appearing over-processed. The QD Mini LED panel delivers plenty of brightness, making HDR content stand out even in a well-lit room. Switching to The Last of Us Season 2 revealed another strength. Dark environments retained enough detail to make scenes feel layered rather than crushed into black patches. That's where the full-array local dimming system proves its value. I also ran the rooftop pursuit sequence from Extraction 2 on Netflix; fast motion, lots of contrast switching, and the picture held up without the blur I'd seen on cheaper panels in similar scenes.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Toshiba's REGZA Engine ZRi also deserves credit. Upscaling is handled well, particularly when watching Full HD content from streaming platforms and live sports broadcasts. Colour reproduction is generally natural. Skin tones remain believable, and the TV avoids the exaggerated saturation that often affects televisions trying too hard to look impressive on a showroom floor. HDR support is thorough: Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Adaptive, HLG, and Filmmaker Mode are all here. Dolby Vision IQ specifically reads the room's ambient light and adjusts HDR tone mapping, so the same scene looks different at 2 pm in a bright living room versus at midnight. It's a small thing that compounds meaningfully over time. That said, this is still a Mini LED television, not an OLED. During scenes with bright subtitles against dark backgrounds, I occasionally noticed mild blooming around bright objects. It's not something most viewers will notice during regular viewing, but home theatre enthusiasts familiar with OLED panels may spot the difference. Motion Handling: Sports Fans Will Appreciate This

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026.

One area where the Toshiba Z670SP 65-inch Mini LED TV consistently impressed me was motion performance. The native 144Hz panel helps fast-moving content look smooth without introducing distracting artefacts. I spent a weekend watching IPL highlights, football matches and Formula 1 race replays. Camera pans remained controlled, and fast action scenes maintained clarity without turning into a blur. Motion processing is often where televisions can become overly aggressive, which creates the infamous "soap opera effect." Thankfully, Toshiba keeps things relatively balanced, which has allowed me to fine-tune settings according to preference. For sports lovers, this TV delivers one of the better viewing experiences available in its segment. Toshiba Z670SP 65-inch Mini LED TV Audio: The Front-Firing Difference Audio is often overlooked in TV reviews because most televisions sound average at best. The Z670SP Mini LED TV performs better than expected. The front-firing speaker system immediately gives it an advantage over many competitors that direct sound downward or toward the rear. Dialogue clarity during Panchayat Season 4 - a show that lives and dies on conversational naturalness- was noticeably cleaner than what I've heard from rear-firing or bottom-mounted setups on TVs at comparable prices. Toshiba adds Eilex Prism and Eilex Focus sound processing alongside Dolby Atmos, which adds spatial depth without faking it aggressively. The REGZA AI Sound feature analyses content and adjusts the sound profile on the fly — action differently from news, music differently from dialogue. Room Acoustic Optimiser, another layer in the audio stack, is designed to tune output for the space you're in. I tested this in two rooms and found it made a difference in the smaller one, where reflections were harder to control. However, the bass won't replace a dedicated soundbar or home theatre setup, but for everyday use, the audio system feels capable enough that many users may not feel an immediate need for external speakers. Toshiba Z670SP 65-inch Mini LED TV Review: Software and Smart Features

TV remote with all the essential keys. (Ijaj Khan - HT)