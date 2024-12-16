Train ticket booking: Best mobile apps you can download in India

The holiday season is almost here, with Christmas and New Year's just around the corner. As many would like to travel during the winter holidays, it makes sense for us to recommend a series of apps that will help you book train tickets. The security list of apps includes some highly rated ones, and some even offer confirmed tickets, which is a serious concern, especially during busy times like these. Read on for all the details. These are the best apps to book train tickets in India.(Unsplash)

Confirmtkt

The Confirmtkt app allows you to check alternate trains, predict your chances of getting confirmed tickets, and avail several other features, such as a full refund on cancelled train tickets. The app also claims to provide 24/7 customer support. You can also check train status and get other updates.The app currently has over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store, with over 8 million reviews and an average rating of 4.6 stars.

Ixigo

ixigo is one of the most popular train booking apps in India. It offers a simple way to book trains quickly and easily. It is also an IRCTC-authorised partner. The app currently has over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store, with over 3 million reviews and an average rating of 4.5 stars. Alongside train bookings, you can also book hotels, flights, and buses.

redRail

redRail, an app by RedBus, allows you to easily book train tickets. It also makes it easy to opt for reconciliation with zero cancellation fees. Additionally, the app claims to provide fast refunds. You can also check your PNR status and live train status. It is also an IRCTC-authorised partner. The app currently has over 5 million downloads on the Google Play Store, with 41,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.5 stars.

MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip has been the go-to booking app for a majority of Indians for a long time. It is one of the most popular apps on this list, offering several features, such as trip guarantees that allow you to get confirmed tickets. If this doesn't happen, you are compensated. You can also avail other features, such as getting a confirmed ticket by paying 25% of the fare with the seat lock feature. The app also offers live train status, PNR inquiry, and more. It currently has over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store, with 2 million reviews and an average rating of 4.6 stars.