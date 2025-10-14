Search
Tue, Oct 14, 2025
Transform home into theatre with top projector deals on Amazon Diwali Sale 2025

Experience theatre-like visuals at home with the best projectors from Epson, BenQ, ViewSonic, Zebronics, and more.

XGIMI Halo+ GTV Portable Projector, 2025 New Launch, Google TV with Licensed Netflix, 700 ISO Lumens, 2 x 5W Harman Kardon Speakers, Auto Focus, ISA, Wi-Fi, Built-in Battery with 2.5 Hours Playtime View Details checkDetails

XElectron C8 Plus Smart Projector, 1080P Full HD Resolution | 8400 Lumens | 4K Support | Remote Focus, HDMI, USB, Dual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth & USB | 4D Keystone, PreLoaded Apps, Android TV | Voice Remote View Details checkDetails

XGIMI Horizon S Max 4K Projector, 2025 New Launch, IMAX Enhanced Portable Projector, Dolby Vision, 3100 ISO Lumens, 110% BT.2020, Flexible Stand, Intelligent Screen, 2 x 12W Harman Kardon Speakers View Details checkDetails

Wzatco Alpha 2 Max + Fire TV Stick (Certified Netflix, Prime, Hotstar & More) 18000 Lumens Ultra Bright, Native 1080P FHD 4K HDR Support | Auto (Focus+Keystone+OA), Dolby, WiFi 6, BT, HDMI ARC, Black View Details checkDetails

LG CineBeam Q HU710PB 4K UHD Smart Portable Laser Projector (3840x2160), upto 120 screen, 450,000:1 contrast ratio, 3-channel RGB Laser, 360° handle, Auto screen adjustment, Airplay & Screen Share View Details checkDetails

BenQ MW560C WXGA Business & Education Projector, DLP, 4000 ANSI Lumens High Brightness, 20000:1 High Contrast Ratio, HDMI, Upto 15000 Hrs Extra-Long Lamp Life, 10W Speaker, 3D Capable, White View Details checkDetails

XGIMI 2025 New Launch MoGo 3 Pro Portable Projector with PowerBase Stand, 2.5hrs Battery, Google TV with Licensed Netflix, Build-in Adjustable Stand, 450 ISO Lumens, ISA 2.0, 2 x 5W Harman Kardon View Details checkDetails

ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY PRO 500, Ultra Short Throw, Smart Projector, 12500 Lumens, 90 Inch Screen Size, Electronic Focus, Android, Air Mouse, Built-in Speaker, Bluetooth, HDMI, WiFi, 1080p, Miracast View Details checkDetails

XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro 1080P Full HD Portable Projector, Mini Projector with WiFi and Bluetooth, Android TV 11.0, 400 ISO Lumens, 2X8W Speakers, Supports 4K, Auto Focus, Object Avoidance & Screen Adaption View Details checkDetails

E GATE FireFlix 9X Dual OS Projector (Android+Free FTS) 100% Dust Free | 1000 ISO Lumens & 2100 FC, Native 1080p Projector & 4k Ultra HDR, 2HDMI with ARC, Bluetooth-Wifi6, 2GB+32GB, EGate View Details checkDetails

XGIMI Elfin Flip Portable Projector, 1080P FHD Resolution, DLP Projector, Licensed Netflix, Build-in Adjustable Stand, Lightweight and Compact Design, 400 ISO Lumens, Screen Adaption, 2 x 3W Speakers View Details checkDetails

LG CineBeam PF510Q Smart Full HD Portable Projector (1920x1080) with Screen Upto 120 inch, Compact Size with Remote, webOS, Wireless Connection, Bluetooth Audio Dual Out, Apple AirPlay, Screen Share View Details checkDetails

BenQ X3100i 4K UHD 4LED Gaming Projector | 3300 ANSI Lumens | 100% DCI-P3 | Game Modes with Low Input lag- 240Hz @ 1080p - 4.2ms | Android TV | 10W Speakers | 2D Keystone | eARC | 3D | PS5/Xbox | HDMI View Details checkDetails

BenQ TK700 4K UHD HDR Home Cinema Projector 3200 ANSI lumens, Excellent Colors 96% REC 709, Upto 200inches Screen Size, Sports Mode, eARC, 16ms Low Input Lag, 2D Keystone,3D View Details checkDetails

Viewsonic X1000-4K (3840x2160) Resolution, HDR Ultra Short Throw Smart LED Projector, 2nd Generation,4 LED Light Source+Harman Kardon+Inbuilt 40w+Smart bluettoth & WiFi, HDMI-2, USB Type A-3 View Details checkDetails

MGO O1 Pro Ultra Short Throw Projector 4K Supported, 600CVIA Lumens, 1080P FHD Movie Projector with Dynaudio Speakers, Smart DLP Projector, Auto Focus & Keystone Correction, Home Theater Projector View Details checkDetails

Projectors have become the go-to choice for creating an immersive viewing experience, whether it’s movie nights, gaming sessions, or office presentations. Offering large displays, vivid colours, and impressive clarity, they deliver entertainment that goes beyond the limits of television screens.

Light up your Diwali with big-screen entertainment on Amazon.

This Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 brings exciting offers on the best projectors from Epson, BenQ, ViewSonic, Zebronics, and Egate, giving you the perfect chance to elevate your home theatre setup or office space. With bank discounts, exchange offers, and EMI options, it’s the right time to bring the big screen home.

The XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro stands out as a portable, premium projector with vibrant 1080p visuals, a 2.5-hour battery, rapid setup, and true Google TV with built-in, licensed Netflix. Its 450 ISO lumens ensure bright, colorful images up to 120 inches, while the robust 2 x 5W Harman Kardon speakers offer immersive sound for both movie nights and music sessions. The PowerBase Stand and built-in 130° adjustable stand provide flexible usage and safe lens protection.​

ISA 2.0 intelligent screen adaptation simplifies focused, undistorted image projection—perfect for travel, parties, or home cinema. Multiple inputs and compatibility with Type-C power banks extend versatility for both on-the-go and at-home use, making it a versatile entertainment hub.​

Specifications

Display
1920 x 1080 (Full HD), 450 ISO lumens
Battery
Up to 2.5 hours playback
Sound
Dual 5W Harman Kardon speakers
Ports
HDMI, USB, Type-C, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
Auto-calibration
ISA 2.0 for focus, keystone, obstacle avoidance​
The ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY PRO 500 brings large-screen cinema to compact spaces thanks to ultra-short throw technology and up to 12,500 lumens of brightness. It projects up to 228 cm, ensuring immersive viewing for home theaters or presentations. With built-in Android OS, electronic focus, and included air mouse, navigation and content access are seamless.​

A built-in speaker offers rich audio; multiple connectivity options (Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi) keep devices connected. The LED lamp life surpasses 20,000 hours, making it reliable for long-term use, and the FHD (1920 x 1080) sharpness suits movies, sports, or slides.​

Specifications

Brightness
12,500 lumens (LED)
Display
1920 x 1080, up to 90-inch screen size
Lamp Life
20,000 hours
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.0, 2x USB, HDMI, Wi-Fi
Features
Air mouse, built-in speakers, Android support​
The XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro is a compact projector ideal for movies, gaming, and travel, offering sharp 1080p resolution, 400 ISO lumens of brightness, and a color-accurate D65-kelvin image. With ISA 2.0, autofocus, auto keystone correction, and object avoidance, it ensures a perfectly aligned picture without manual tinkering.​

Enjoy punchy, multi-directional sound from dual 8W speakers and Android TV 11.0 smart features for seamless content streaming—though Netflix access may need extra support. Lightweight design ensures you can take cinematic quality anywhere, but it lacks a built-in battery.​

Specifications

Display
1920 x 1080 (Full HD), 400 ISO lumens
Audio
2 x 8W Dolby-compatible speakers
OS
Android TV 11.0
Connectivity
Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi
Smart features
Auto-focus, axis keystone, object avoidance​
E GATE FireFlix 9X maximizes home and office projection with 1000 ISO lumens, native 1080p, and wide 300-inch screen support. Certified apps (Netflix, OTT) and dual OS (Android + FTS) make entertainment and productivity easily accessible with excellent color and sound. The fully automatic projector auto-focuses, adapts to wall or obstacle conditions, and is engineered for India with a dust-proof engine and robust 12W sound.​

Multi-connectivity includes HDMI with ARC, Wi-Fi 6, dual USB, Bluetooth 5.0, LAN, and more — all protected by a 1-year Indian warranty. The lamp promises 30,000 hours of use for reliable, vivid viewing.

Specifications

Display
1920 x 1080, 1000 ISO lumens
Lamp Life
30,000 hours (dust-proof)
Sound
12W built-in Harmonized speaker
Connectivity
Dual HDMI (includes ARC), USB, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, LAN
Features
Auto-focus, auto keystone, wireless mirroring, certified apps​
The XGIMI Elfin Flip brings stylish functionality with 400 ISO lumens of brightness, 1080p HD resolution, and automated picture alignment. Vibrant colors (113% Rec.709) and HDR10 support improve picture quality for movies and games, while the built-in 150° adjustable stand lets you project from nearly any angle.​

This lightweight, compact DLP projector includes Netflix pre-installed, auto obstacle avoidance, and smart screen adaptation for easy, crystal-clear displays. Dual 3W speakers round out the entertainment package for indoor or on-the-move enjoyment.

Specifications

Display
1920 x 1080 (Full HD), 400 ISO lumens
Audio
Dual 3W speakers (Harman/Kardon)
Features
Auto-focus, auto keystone, obstacle avoidance, HDR10
Connectivity
Bluetooth, HDMI, Wi-Fi
Size
6.4cm thickness, lightweight/portable​
LG's CineBeam PF510Q is a compact, smart projector with 1080p resolution, LG webOS, and a screen size up to 120 inches. It features auto vertical keystone correction and dual-out Bluetooth audio for wireless sound, with up to 30,000 hours LED light life for minimal maintenance.​

Versatile wireless sharing (Apple AirPlay, Screen Share) and flexible mounting options mean it fits into home cinema, office, or mobile setups. The quiet operation and included remote enhance everyday usability.

Specifications

Display
1920 x 1080 (Full HD), up to 120-inch screen
OS
LG webOS
Lamp Life
Up to 30,000 hours
Connectivity
Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Apple AirPlay
Features
Auto vertical keystone, portable size​
The BenQ X3100i boasts true 4K UHD visuals (3840 x 2160), ultra-low latency (4.2ms at 240Hz for 1080p), and 100% DCI-P3 color for professional gaming and stunning multimedia. Android TV support, 3300 ANSI lumens brightness, and fast game mode make it ideal for both gaming consoles and cinematic viewing.​

Flexible installation is supported by 2D keystone correction and 1.3x zoom, while enhanced 2x 10W speakers power up the aural experience. eARC HDMI compatibility ensures digital audio to external Hi-Fi systems.

Specifications

Resolution
3840 x 2160 (4K UHD), 3300 ANSI lumens
Color
100% DCI-P3, HDR-PRO, 10W x 2 speakers
Input latency
4.2ms @ 1080p/240Hz, 16ms @ 4K/60Hz
Connectivity
2x HDMI with eARC, Android TV, USB
Installation
2D keystone, 1.3x zoom​
The BenQ TK700 delivers 4K UHD projection at 3200 ANSI lumens with excellent color accuracy (96% Rec 709) on screens up to 200 inches. Specialized modes for sports, cinema, and gaming (with 16ms input lag) make it a versatile, high-performance home cinema solution, while eARC support and 3D compatibility enhance its all-round appeal.​

A 5W chamber speaker, 2D keystone correction, and a range of picture modes ensure immersive and customizable viewing right out of the box.

Specifications

Display
3840 x 2160 (4K), 3200 ANSI lumens
Color
96% Rec.709, HDR10/HLG/Bright/Game/Cinema modes
Input lag
16.7ms (4K@60Hz), 4.2ms (1080p@240Hz)
Connectivity
HDMI with eARC, 3D support
Screen size
Up to 200 inches, 1.3x zoom​
The Viewsonic X1000-4K offers ultra-short throw technology, delivering up to a 100-inch 4K HDR image from just inches away—ideal for modern home theaters with space constraints. With 2400 LED lumens, a 4,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and Harman Kardon 40W speakers, it brings cinema-quality images and immersive sound to any room.​

Its robust feature set includes 30,000-hour LED life, instant plug-and-play installation, Smart Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, and comprehensive connectivity for a truly versatile setup.

Specifications

Display
3840 x 2160 (4K), 2400 LED lumens
Audio
2 x 20W Harman Kardon, Smart Wi-Fi & Bluetooth
Connectivity
HDMI 2.0 (x3), USB A (x3), USB-C, optical, audio in/out
Throw
Ultra-short, 0.25:1 for 100” image at ~38cm
Lamp Life
Up to 30,000 hours​
The JMGO O1 Pro features 1080p FHD resolution, 4K input support, ultra-short throw for 70–110-inch screens within 9 inches of a wall, and Dynaudio-tuned stereo sound. It delivers vivid images with 1500 ANSI lumens brightness, AI-powered focus and keystone, and wall color calibration for clear, vibrant viewing.​

Auto brightness adjustment, built-in 3D, HDMI ARC, and compatibility with consoles or phones make it a plug-and-play choice for modern, flexible home entertainment.​

Specifications

Display
1920 x 1080 (FHD), 1500 ANSI lumens (4K supported)
Throw Ratio
0.21:1 (ultra-short; 70–110”)
Audio
2 x 10W Dynaudio (Dolby/DTS-HD)
Connectivity
HDMI (x2), USB (x2), ARC, S/PDIF
Features
4K input, 3D, AI focus/keystone, wall calibration​

  • Which brands have the best projector deals on Amazon?

    Brands like Epson, BenQ, ViewSonic, Zebronics, and Egate are offering exciting discounts during the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025.

  • Do these projectors support streaming apps?

    Many smart projectors come with built-in Android TV or Wi-Fi support, allowing direct streaming from Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube.

  • What is the ideal brightness for home use?

    For well-lit rooms, 3000 lumens or higher is recommended, while 2000 lumens works well for dark rooms or theatre setups.

  • Can I connect projectors to gaming consoles?

    Yes, most models have HDMI ports compatible with PlayStation, Xbox, and PCs for seamless gaming on large screens.

  • Are projectors easy to install?

    Yes, most portable projectors come with adjustable keystone correction and easy plug-and-play setup, suitable for both home and office use.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

