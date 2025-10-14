Transform home into theatre with top projector deals on Amazon Diwali Sale 2025
Published on: Oct 14, 2025 02:53 pm IST
Experience theatre-like visuals at home with the best projectors from Epson, BenQ, ViewSonic, Zebronics, and more.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
XGIMI Halo+ GTV Portable Projector, 2025 New Launch, Google TV with Licensed Netflix, 700 ISO Lumens, 2 x 5W Harman Kardon Speakers, Auto Focus, ISA, Wi-Fi, Built-in Battery with 2.5 Hours Playtime
|
₹69,999
|
|
|
XElectron C8 Plus Smart Projector, 1080P Full HD Resolution | 8400 Lumens | 4K Support | Remote Focus, HDMI, USB, Dual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth & USB | 4D Keystone, PreLoaded Apps, Android TV | Voice Remote
|
₹6,990
|
|
|
XGIMI Horizon S Max 4K Projector, 2025 New Launch, IMAX Enhanced Portable Projector, Dolby Vision, 3100 ISO Lumens, 110% BT.2020, Flexible Stand, Intelligent Screen, 2 x 12W Harman Kardon Speakers
|
₹159,999
|
|
|
Wzatco Alpha 2 Max + Fire TV Stick (Certified Netflix, Prime, Hotstar & More) 18000 Lumens Ultra Bright, Native 1080P FHD 4K HDR Support | Auto (Focus+Keystone+OA), Dolby, WiFi 6, BT, HDMI ARC, Black
|
₹21,990
|
|
|
LG CineBeam Q HU710PB 4K UHD Smart Portable Laser Projector (3840x2160), upto 120 screen, 450,000:1 contrast ratio, 3-channel RGB Laser, 360° handle, Auto screen adjustment, Airplay & Screen Share
|
₹85,999
|
|
|
BenQ MW560C WXGA Business & Education Projector, DLP, 4000 ANSI Lumens High Brightness, 20000:1 High Contrast Ratio, HDMI, Upto 15000 Hrs Extra-Long Lamp Life, 10W Speaker, 3D Capable, White
|
₹31,989
|
|
|
XGIMI 2025 New Launch MoGo 3 Pro Portable Projector with PowerBase Stand, 2.5hrs Battery, Google TV with Licensed Netflix, Build-in Adjustable Stand, 450 ISO Lumens, ISA 2.0, 2 x 5W Harman Kardon
|
₹47,999
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY PRO 500, Ultra Short Throw, Smart Projector, 12500 Lumens, 90 Inch Screen Size, Electronic Focus, Android, Air Mouse, Built-in Speaker, Bluetooth, HDMI, WiFi, 1080p, Miracast
|
₹49,999
|
|
|
XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro 1080P Full HD Portable Projector, Mini Projector with WiFi and Bluetooth, Android TV 11.0, 400 ISO Lumens, 2X8W Speakers, Supports 4K, Auto Focus, Object Avoidance & Screen Adaption
|
₹32,999
|
|
|
E GATE FireFlix 9X Dual OS Projector (Android+Free FTS) 100% Dust Free | 1000 ISO Lumens & 2100 FC, Native 1080p Projector & 4k Ultra HDR, 2HDMI with ARC, Bluetooth-Wifi6, 2GB+32GB, EGate
|
₹22,990
|
|
|
XGIMI Elfin Flip Portable Projector, 1080P FHD Resolution, DLP Projector, Licensed Netflix, Build-in Adjustable Stand, Lightweight and Compact Design, 400 ISO Lumens, Screen Adaption, 2 x 3W Speakers
|
₹32,999
|
|
|
LG CineBeam PF510Q Smart Full HD Portable Projector (1920x1080) with Screen Upto 120 inch, Compact Size with Remote, webOS, Wireless Connection, Bluetooth Audio Dual Out, Apple AirPlay, Screen Share
|
₹41,490
|
|
|
BenQ X3100i 4K UHD 4LED Gaming Projector | 3300 ANSI Lumens | 100% DCI-P3 | Game Modes with Low Input lag- 240Hz @ 1080p - 4.2ms | Android TV | 10W Speakers | 2D Keystone | eARC | 3D | PS5/Xbox | HDMI
|
₹239,989
|
|
|
BenQ TK700 4K UHD HDR Home Cinema Projector 3200 ANSI lumens, Excellent Colors 96% REC 709, Upto 200inches Screen Size, Sports Mode, eARC, 16ms Low Input Lag, 2D Keystone,3D
|
₹134,990
|
|
|
Viewsonic X1000-4K (3840x2160) Resolution, HDR Ultra Short Throw Smart LED Projector, 2nd Generation,4 LED Light Source+Harman Kardon+Inbuilt 40w+Smart bluettoth & WiFi, HDMI-2, USB Type A-3
|
₹290,900
|
|
|
MGO O1 Pro Ultra Short Throw Projector 4K Supported, 600CVIA Lumens, 1080P FHD Movie Projector with Dynaudio Speakers, Smart DLP Projector, Auto Focus & Keystone Correction, Home Theater Projector
|
₹229,999
|
|
