Transform home into theatre with top projector deals on Amazon Diwali Sale 2025

Projectors have become the go-to choice for creating an immersive viewing experience, whether it’s movie nights, gaming sessions, or office presentations. Offering large displays, vivid colours, and impressive clarity, they deliver entertainment that goes beyond the limits of television screens. Light up your Diwali with big-screen entertainment on Amazon.

This Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 brings exciting offers on the best projectors from Epson, BenQ, ViewSonic, Zebronics, and Egate, giving you the perfect chance to elevate your home theatre setup or office space. With bank discounts, exchange offers, and EMI options, it’s the right time to bring the big screen home.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

The XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro stands out as a portable, premium projector with vibrant 1080p visuals, a 2.5-hour battery, rapid setup, and true Google TV with built-in, licensed Netflix. Its 450 ISO lumens ensure bright, colorful images up to 120 inches, while the robust 2 x 5W Harman Kardon speakers offer immersive sound for both movie nights and music sessions. The PowerBase Stand and built-in 130° adjustable stand provide flexible usage and safe lens protection.​

ISA 2.0 intelligent screen adaptation simplifies focused, undistorted image projection—perfect for travel, parties, or home cinema. Multiple inputs and compatibility with Type-C power banks extend versatility for both on-the-go and at-home use, making it a versatile entertainment hub.​

Specifications Display 1920 x 1080 (Full HD), 450 ISO lumens Battery Up to 2.5 hours playback Sound Dual 5W Harman Kardon speakers Ports HDMI, USB, Type-C, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Auto-calibration ISA 2.0 for focus, keystone, obstacle avoidance​

Loading Suggestions...

The ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY PRO 500 brings large-screen cinema to compact spaces thanks to ultra-short throw technology and up to 12,500 lumens of brightness. It projects up to 228 cm, ensuring immersive viewing for home theaters or presentations. With built-in Android OS, electronic focus, and included air mouse, navigation and content access are seamless.​

A built-in speaker offers rich audio; multiple connectivity options (Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi) keep devices connected. The LED lamp life surpasses 20,000 hours, making it reliable for long-term use, and the FHD (1920 x 1080) sharpness suits movies, sports, or slides.​

Specifications Brightness 12,500 lumens (LED) Display 1920 x 1080, up to 90-inch screen size Lamp Life 20,000 hours Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, 2x USB, HDMI, Wi-Fi Features Air mouse, built-in speakers, Android support​

Loading Suggestions...

The XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro is a compact projector ideal for movies, gaming, and travel, offering sharp 1080p resolution, 400 ISO lumens of brightness, and a color-accurate D65-kelvin image. With ISA 2.0, autofocus, auto keystone correction, and object avoidance, it ensures a perfectly aligned picture without manual tinkering.​

Enjoy punchy, multi-directional sound from dual 8W speakers and Android TV 11.0 smart features for seamless content streaming—though Netflix access may need extra support. Lightweight design ensures you can take cinematic quality anywhere, but it lacks a built-in battery.​

Specifications Display 1920 x 1080 (Full HD), 400 ISO lumens Audio 2 x 8W Dolby-compatible speakers OS Android TV 11.0 Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi Smart features Auto-focus, axis keystone, object avoidance​

Loading Suggestions...

E GATE FireFlix 9X maximizes home and office projection with 1000 ISO lumens, native 1080p, and wide 300-inch screen support. Certified apps (Netflix, OTT) and dual OS (Android + FTS) make entertainment and productivity easily accessible with excellent color and sound. The fully automatic projector auto-focuses, adapts to wall or obstacle conditions, and is engineered for India with a dust-proof engine and robust 12W sound.​

Multi-connectivity includes HDMI with ARC, Wi-Fi 6, dual USB, Bluetooth 5.0, LAN, and more — all protected by a 1-year Indian warranty. The lamp promises 30,000 hours of use for reliable, vivid viewing.

Specifications Display 1920 x 1080, 1000 ISO lumens Lamp Life 30,000 hours (dust-proof) Sound 12W built-in Harmonized speaker Connectivity Dual HDMI (includes ARC), USB, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, LAN Features Auto-focus, auto keystone, wireless mirroring, certified apps​

Loading Suggestions...

The XGIMI Elfin Flip brings stylish functionality with 400 ISO lumens of brightness, 1080p HD resolution, and automated picture alignment. Vibrant colors (113% Rec.709) and HDR10 support improve picture quality for movies and games, while the built-in 150° adjustable stand lets you project from nearly any angle.​

This lightweight, compact DLP projector includes Netflix pre-installed, auto obstacle avoidance, and smart screen adaptation for easy, crystal-clear displays. Dual 3W speakers round out the entertainment package for indoor or on-the-move enjoyment.

Specifications Display 1920 x 1080 (Full HD), 400 ISO lumens Audio Dual 3W speakers (Harman/Kardon) Features Auto-focus, auto keystone, obstacle avoidance, HDR10 Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI, Wi-Fi Size 6.4cm thickness, lightweight/portable​

Loading Suggestions...

LG's CineBeam PF510Q is a compact, smart projector with 1080p resolution, LG webOS, and a screen size up to 120 inches. It features auto vertical keystone correction and dual-out Bluetooth audio for wireless sound, with up to 30,000 hours LED light life for minimal maintenance.​

Versatile wireless sharing (Apple AirPlay, Screen Share) and flexible mounting options mean it fits into home cinema, office, or mobile setups. The quiet operation and included remote enhance everyday usability.

Specifications Display 1920 x 1080 (Full HD), up to 120-inch screen OS LG webOS Lamp Life Up to 30,000 hours Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Apple AirPlay Features Auto vertical keystone, portable size​

Loading Suggestions...

The BenQ X3100i boasts true 4K UHD visuals (3840 x 2160), ultra-low latency (4.2ms at 240Hz for 1080p), and 100% DCI-P3 color for professional gaming and stunning multimedia. Android TV support, 3300 ANSI lumens brightness, and fast game mode make it ideal for both gaming consoles and cinematic viewing.​

Flexible installation is supported by 2D keystone correction and 1.3x zoom, while enhanced 2x 10W speakers power up the aural experience. eARC HDMI compatibility ensures digital audio to external Hi-Fi systems.

Specifications Resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD), 3300 ANSI lumens Color 100% DCI-P3, HDR-PRO, 10W x 2 speakers Input latency 4.2ms @ 1080p/240Hz, 16ms @ 4K/60Hz Connectivity 2x HDMI with eARC, Android TV, USB Installation 2D keystone, 1.3x zoom​

Loading Suggestions...

The BenQ TK700 delivers 4K UHD projection at 3200 ANSI lumens with excellent color accuracy (96% Rec 709) on screens up to 200 inches. Specialized modes for sports, cinema, and gaming (with 16ms input lag) make it a versatile, high-performance home cinema solution, while eARC support and 3D compatibility enhance its all-round appeal.​

A 5W chamber speaker, 2D keystone correction, and a range of picture modes ensure immersive and customizable viewing right out of the box.

Specifications Display 3840 x 2160 (4K), 3200 ANSI lumens Color 96% Rec.709, HDR10/HLG/Bright/Game/Cinema modes Input lag 16.7ms (4K@60Hz), 4.2ms (1080p@240Hz) Connectivity HDMI with eARC, 3D support Screen size Up to 200 inches, 1.3x zoom​

Loading Suggestions...

The Viewsonic X1000-4K offers ultra-short throw technology, delivering up to a 100-inch 4K HDR image from just inches away—ideal for modern home theaters with space constraints. With 2400 LED lumens, a 4,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and Harman Kardon 40W speakers, it brings cinema-quality images and immersive sound to any room.​

Its robust feature set includes 30,000-hour LED life, instant plug-and-play installation, Smart Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, and comprehensive connectivity for a truly versatile setup.

Specifications Display 3840 x 2160 (4K), 2400 LED lumens Audio 2 x 20W Harman Kardon, Smart Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Connectivity HDMI 2.0 (x3), USB A (x3), USB-C, optical, audio in/out Throw Ultra-short, 0.25:1 for 100” image at ~38cm Lamp Life Up to 30,000 hours​

Loading Suggestions...

The JMGO O1 Pro features 1080p FHD resolution, 4K input support, ultra-short throw for 70–110-inch screens within 9 inches of a wall, and Dynaudio-tuned stereo sound. It delivers vivid images with 1500 ANSI lumens brightness, AI-powered focus and keystone, and wall color calibration for clear, vibrant viewing.​

Auto brightness adjustment, built-in 3D, HDMI ARC, and compatibility with consoles or phones make it a plug-and-play choice for modern, flexible home entertainment.​

Specifications Display 1920 x 1080 (FHD), 1500 ANSI lumens (4K supported) Throw Ratio 0.21:1 (ultra-short; 70–110”) Audio 2 x 10W Dynaudio (Dolby/DTS-HD) Connectivity HDMI (x2), USB (x2), ARC, S/PDIF Features 4K input, 3D, AI focus/keystone, wall calibration​

Similar articles for you

Best smart LED projectors that actually make sense if you're planning a real home setup in 2025

Best Android projectors in September 2025 for smart entertainment and crisp visuals

Top 5 projectors starting at ₹35,000 from top brands like LG, BenQ, Epson and more

Best projectors under ₹10000 bringing cinema like experience without the high price tag

FAQs on best projector deals on Amazon Which brands have the best projector deals on Amazon? Brands like Epson, BenQ, ViewSonic, Zebronics, and Egate are offering exciting discounts during the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025.

Do these projectors support streaming apps? Many smart projectors come with built-in Android TV or Wi-Fi support, allowing direct streaming from Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube.

What is the ideal brightness for home use? For well-lit rooms, 3000 lumens or higher is recommended, while 2000 lumens works well for dark rooms or theatre setups.

Can I connect projectors to gaming consoles? Yes, most models have HDMI ports compatible with PlayStation, Xbox, and PCs for seamless gaming on large screens.

Are projectors easy to install? Yes, most portable projectors come with adjustable keystone correction and easy plug-and-play setup, suitable for both home and office use.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.