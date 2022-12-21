Turkish boy complains of stomach ache. His X-ray report leaves doctors baffled

A 15-year-old boy in Turkey was taken to a hospital after he complained of nausea and stomach pains. On undergoing an X-ray, the boy was found to have a curled device inside his stomach, The Mirror reported.



He was immediately rushed to the Firat University Hospital in Elazig. It was there that the doctors got rid of the object after endoscopy. Profesor Yasar Dogan, the head of paediatric gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition, said the team had a tough time in removing the cable from the teen's stomach. He said one end of the cable had passed into the small intestine.

The doctors said the cable was one metre in length when stretched out. The boy has been sent home in good health, but it is unclear how the cable and hair tie ended up in his stomach.



Last year, a 19-month-old kid underwent a surgery to remove 17 magnetic beads from his stomach. The doctors had performed an X-ray and found the beads stuck together inside his stomach.



In Scotland, a nine-year-old boy had to undergo a four-hour-long surgery after he swallowed six magnets during a fake-piercing fad as part of a TikTok challenge last year.



He was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow where X-rays showed that the magnets were blocking his bowel, the New York Post reported.



The boy's mother was told by doctors that he might not be able to pull through as the damage had been caused due to the magnets sticking together through his intestinal wall. The doctors removed the boy's appendix, small intestine and 12 inches of his large intestine.



A similar incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh last year where a 14-year-old boy had to be admitted to a hospital after reportedly consuming 16 toothbrushes and a three-inch-long iron nail in an attempt to cure his addition of eating dirt. The doctors immediately performed the procedure and removed the toothbrushes and nail from the boy's stomach, the New York Post reported.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aryan Prakash Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life. ...view detail