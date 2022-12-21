Home / Technology / Turkish boy complains of stomach ache. His X-ray report leaves doctors baffled

Turkish boy complains of stomach ache. His X-ray report leaves doctors baffled

technology
Published on Dec 21, 2022 02:39 PM IST

The 15-year-old boy was rushed to Firat University Hospital in Elazig after the X-ray reports detected something unusual in his stomach.

The doctors said the cable in the Turkish teen's stomach was one metre in length when stretched out(Representational image/Reuters)
The doctors said the cable in the Turkish teen's stomach was one metre in length when stretched out(Representational image/Reuters)
ByAryan Prakash

A 15-year-old boy in Turkey was taken to a hospital after he complained of nausea and stomach pains. On undergoing an X-ray, the boy was found to have a curled device inside his stomach, The Mirror reported.

He was immediately rushed to the Firat University Hospital in Elazig. It was there that the doctors got rid of the object after endoscopy. Profesor Yasar Dogan, the head of paediatric gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition, said the team had a tough time in removing the cable from the teen's stomach. He said one end of the cable had passed into the small intestine.

The doctors said the cable was one metre in length when stretched out. The boy has been sent home in good health, but it is unclear how the cable and hair tie ended up in his stomach.

Last year, a 19-month-old kid underwent a surgery to remove 17 magnetic beads from his stomach. The doctors had performed an X-ray and found the beads stuck together inside his stomach.

In Scotland, a nine-year-old boy had to undergo a four-hour-long surgery after he swallowed six magnets during a fake-piercing fad as part of a TikTok challenge last year.

He was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow where X-rays showed that the magnets were blocking his bowel, the New York Post reported.

The boy's mother was told by doctors that he might not be able to pull through as the damage had been caused due to the magnets sticking together through his intestinal wall. The doctors removed the boy's appendix, small intestine and 12 inches of his large intestine.

A similar incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh last year where a 14-year-old boy had to be admitted to a hospital after reportedly consuming 16 toothbrushes and a three-inch-long iron nail in an attempt to cure his addition of eating dirt. The doctors immediately performed the procedure and removed the toothbrushes and nail from the boy's stomach, the New York Post reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aryan Prakash

    Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life.

Topics
turkey
turkey

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out