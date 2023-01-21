Home / Technology / Twitter will allow users to bookmark their tweets. Check details

Twitter will allow users to bookmark their tweets. Check details

technology
Published on Jan 21, 2023 11:56 AM IST

Musk also announced a new feature which will bring and recommend tweets in other languages which are popular. These tweets will be translated before being recommended.

A phone screen displays a photo of Elon Musk with the Twitter logo shown in the background, in Washington, DC.(AFP)
ByAryan Prakash

Twitter has announced a new feature which enables users to bookmark their tweets. These bookmarks are private and are visible only within their individual accounts. The social media platform's owner Elon Musk shared the announcement on his Twitter account.

“Major Twitter improvement we just released is that you can now bookmark tweets from tweet details page. Importantly, bookmarks are 'private', unlike likes. No one other than you can see your bookmarks”, Musk tweeted.

On its website, the social media giant shared in detail how the users can bookmark a tweet. A user needs to tap the share icon next to a tweet and select Add Tweets to Bookmark option.

Besides this, Musk also announced a new feature which will bring and recommend tweets in other languages which are popular. These tweets will be translated before being recommended.

Ever since he took control of Twitter, Elon Musk has made sweeping changes to the social media platform he bought for a whopping $44 billion. In December last year, he had announced the 'Twitter Blue' subscription service for the customers.

The features included a blue tick for verifying individual users. The gold checkmark has replaced ‘official’ label for businesses. On the other hand, grey checkmark is now the label for governments and government organisations. The Anrdoid users will be paying $8 a month for the verification badge. But the iPhone owners will have to shell out $11 per month.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aryan Prakash

    Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life.

twitter elon musk
