Home / Technology / Twitter’s $8 subscription plan will relaunch on this date

Twitter’s $8 subscription plan will relaunch on this date

technology
Published on Nov 16, 2022 06:49 AM IST

After the subscription model was rolled out, allowing people to purchase verification badges for $8, the social media platform swirled into chaos, flooded by a wave of imposter accounts and prompted authorities to pause the feature.

Elon Musk said that under the revamped moderation rules, changing verified names can lead to the loss of checkmarks if they do not meet Twitter’s standards. (REUTERS)
Elon Musk said that under the revamped moderation rules, changing verified names can lead to the loss of checkmarks if they do not meet Twitter’s standards. (REUTERS)
ByNisha Anand | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Twitter Blue, the premium subscription service offered by Twitter, is set to be relaunched on November 29, platform owner Elon Musk said in a tweet Wednesday. “Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid,” Musk’s tweet read.

Under the feature's revamped moderation rules, changing verified names can lead to the loss of checkmarks if they do not meet Twitter’s standards. “With the new release, changing your verified name will cause loss of checkmark until the name is confirmed by Twitter to meet Terms of Service.” Musk also said that all unpaid legacy checkmarks will be removed in the coming months.

Also Read: How to spot fake Twitter accounts?

After the subscription model was rolled out, allowing people to purchase verification badges for $8, the social media platform swirled into chaos, flooded by a wave of imposter accounts. One such account impersonating an American pharmaceutical company tweeted that insulin was to be sold free of cost hereon, forcing Eli Lilly & Co. to later apologise for the confusion.

In a similar fashion, imposter accounts of sports figures, politicians, celebrities, and even Jesus Christ popped up with paid ‘blue-ticks’, making it difficult for people to distinguish between legitimate and fake accounts. The issue soon prompted authorities to pause the feature, Reuters reported citing an official source. However, Musk said Sunday, in response to a tweet that Blue services will return “probably at the end of next week.”

At present, the blue checkmarks next to anybody’s name on their Twitter profile display pop-ups where it is clarified whether they were paid for or the person is “notable” in the news, government, etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Nisha Anand

    Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.

Topics
twitter elon musk
twitter elon musk

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out