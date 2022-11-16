Twitter’s $8 subscription plan will relaunch on this date

Twitter Blue, the premium subscription service offered by Twitter, is set to be relaunched on November 29, platform owner Elon Musk said in a tweet Wednesday. “Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid,” Musk’s tweet read.

Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2022

Under the feature's revamped moderation rules, changing verified names can lead to the loss of checkmarks if they do not meet Twitter’s standards. “With the new release, changing your verified name will cause loss of checkmark until the name is confirmed by Twitter to meet Terms of Service.” Musk also said that all unpaid legacy checkmarks will be removed in the coming months.

With new release, changing your verified name will cause loss of checkmark until name is confirmed by Twitter to meet Terms of Service — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2022

After the subscription model was rolled out, allowing people to purchase verification badges for $8, the social media platform swirled into chaos, flooded by a wave of imposter accounts. One such account impersonating an American pharmaceutical company tweeted that insulin was to be sold free of cost hereon, forcing Eli Lilly & Co. to later apologise for the confusion.

In a similar fashion, imposter accounts of sports figures, politicians, celebrities, and even Jesus Christ popped up with paid ‘blue-ticks’, making it difficult for people to distinguish between legitimate and fake accounts. The issue soon prompted authorities to pause the feature, Reuters reported citing an official source. However, Musk said Sunday, in response to a tweet that Blue services will return “probably at the end of next week.”

At present, the blue checkmarks next to anybody’s name on their Twitter profile display pop-ups where it is clarified whether they were paid for or the person is “notable” in the news, government, etc.

