India to get Twitter Blue in less than a month? Elon Musk ‘hopes’ so

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has said he 'hopes' that the microblogging platform's new subscription service, under which users will have to pay $8 month per month for blue tick verification, will be available in India in ‘less than a month.’

“Hopefully, less than a month,” Musk tweeted, responding to Prabhu, a Twitter user from India.

Hopefully, less than a month — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2022

“@elon musk, when can we expect to have the Twitter Blue roll out in India?” Prabhu, who has a verified handle on the social media network, had asked the Tesla CEO and the world's richest person.

The blue tick verification has been rolled out in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK, and the US. However, for now, the feature is available only on iOS.

"The blue checkmark will allow users to have verified accounts just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow. Starting today, we're adding great new features to Twitter Blue, and have more on the way soon,” read the latest update on Apple Store for the website.

Last week, Musk had announced the new blue tick feature, following which he had received massive backlash. However, despite the outrage, he remained unmoved. Previously, users did not have to pay anything for the verification.

According to Statista, India, at 23.6 million, has the third highest number of Twitter users, only behind the United States (76.9 million) and Japan (58.95 million).

