Uber is testing in-app video recording in India to protect drivers from false complaints

Uber, the popular cab service provider, has rolled out a new in-app video recording feature in support of drivers. This feature is said to prevent bad behaviour from riders as well as drivers, and provide similar support as dashcams in crowded areas. Passengers and drivers will be under surveillance with Uber’s new in-app video recording feature.

According to a TechCrunch report, Uber drivers based in the Delhi–NCR region faced frequent misconduct from riders and threats of false accusations, leading to penalties and account suspensions. Now, with the in-app video recording feature, the behaviour and safety of the driver as well as the rider will be recorded for greater transparency.

.In conversations with the publication, a driver said, “Even female passengers travelling late at night insist that we follow the route they want instead of what’s shown on the map. If we refuse, they threaten to file false complaints.”

These recorded videos could work as evidence when any dispute erupts, and protect drivers from false accusations. Riders will also be notified via the app when a recording is in process, and maintain transparency between the drivers and passengers. In addition, the videos are said to be double-encrypted and are stored on the driver’s device. Even Uber will not have access until and unless the user chooses to share as part of safety protocols. In addition, the videos are automatically deleted after a week if not shared.

The pilot version of Uber’s video recording feature started to roll out in May 2025. The feature has been expanded to several parts of India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Tech Crunch also highlighted that drivers still show concern over the company taking passengers’ side since they have the option to switch apps.