Unleash the secrets of Sons of the Forest: How to get the best ending?

Endnight Games' survival-horror game, Sons of the Forest, has been the topic of discussion for many gamers as they seek to discover the different endings to the game. Players can achieve one of three endings; the good ending, the bad ending, and the secret ending.

To reach any of the endings, players need to open the gold arm door in a bunker on the eastern shore of the island. However, to achieve each ending, players must make different choices. For example, for the good ending, players must choose to leave the island on a helicopter, while for the bad ending, players must stay on the island.

To achieve the secret ending, players need to complete some pre-requisites. Firstly, players must get Virginia as a companion and keep her alive. Additionally, players need to keep Kelvin alive and achieve maximum sentiment with Virginia. Players can do this by interacting with Virginia, accepting her gifts, and playing the game regularly.

Once players have befriended Virginia, they can proceed to the ending as normal. In the cave cutscene, Virginia and Kelvin will run into the cube with players and Timmy, ensuring that they reach the best ending. After leaving the island with Timmy and Eric, players will receive the achievement, "Keep Your Friends Close."

It is worth noting that players will only be able to continue their playthrough for the bad ending. For the good and secret endings, they will have to restart from a different save file.

Sons of the Forest has received high praise for its immersive gameplay, which keeps players on their toes, and its stunning graphics. With its multiple endings, Sons of the Forest provides players with an opportunity to experience different outcomes to the game.

