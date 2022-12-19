Robots are delivering food to customers in this US city

If you are staying in Miami and have ordered food from UberEats, it might be delivered to your doorstep through a robot.



Uber and robotics firm Cartken announced a partnership to deliver food via automated robots in Miami, Florida. The two companies have already begun their operations with select merchants in the Dadeland area of the county.



At present, Cartken's artificial intelligence-powered sidewalk delivery robots are used for food and grocery delivery, campus meal delivery and curbside pickup across the country.

The customers will be alerted when their meal is on the way. They will be instructed to meet the robot on the sidewalk, CNN reported. The customers can unlock the vehicle using their mobile phone and pick up the order from a secure compartment. The robots have multiple sensors and cameras which help them to avoid collisions and choose routes having the fewest obstructions. The six-wheeled machines can operate indoors and outdoors.

Recently, Uber had partnered with driverless technology firm Motional to use its electric IONIQ 5-based robotaxis. The ten-year deal involved the adoption of autonomous vehicles run by Motional's technology which will be used by Uber to ferry its customers.

The customers based in Las Vegas will be paird with the autonomous vehicle through the Uber app on booking the ride. In case the vehicle is available, then the app will match the user to the vehicle. The customer can accept the ride before the trip is confirmed.



Uber had sold its autonomous vehicle unit two years ago. It is forging ahead at a time when its rivals like Ford and Volkswagen AG-backed Argo AI shut their operations.

