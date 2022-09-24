Using Mozilla Firefox to browse the internet? Don't ignore Centre's advisory

Do you use Mozilla Firefox for browsing the internet? If yes, the Narendra Modi government has issued an advisory which you shouldn't ignore. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) a nodal agency of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has warned of multiple vulnerabilities in the web browser.



The advisory has stated that Mozilla Firefox versions prior to 105 and ESR versions prior to 102.3 are affected.



In its advisory of high severity rating, the government has warned that multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Mozilla Firefox which could be exploited by a remote attacker to bypass security restriction, execute arbitrary code and disclose sensitive information on the targeted system.



“These bugs exist in Mozilla Firefox due to memory safety bugs within the browser engine, bypass of FeaturePolicy restrictions on transient pages, Data Race while parsing non-UTF8 URLs in threads, bypass of secure context restriction for cookiesHost and _Secure prefix, stack buffer outflow while initialising graphics, content security policy base-uri bypass and incoherent instruction cache while building WAS on ARM64", the advisory stated.

The CERT-In has advised the users to upgrade to Mozilla Firefox 105 and Mozilla Firefox ESR version 102.3.

The Mozilla project was created in 1998 with the release of Netscape browser suit source code. According to the company website, the Firefox 1.0 was released in 2004 which became a massive success and received over 100 million downloads in less than a year. In 2013, the company launched launched Firefox OS to “unleash the full power of the web on smartphones and once again offer control and choice to a new generation of people coming online".

