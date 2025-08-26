Vivo T4 Pro 5G mobile launching in India today: Check expected features, price in India and more

Vivo is all set to launch its sixth and likely final addition to its T4 smartphone series, the Vivo T4 Pro 5G, in India today. The upcoming device is positioned between the Vivo T4 Ultra and the Vivo T4 5G. In terms of pricing, the new model is set to offer a balance of performance and features for mid-range smartphone users. Ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed several key specifications and features of the upcoming device. Let’s take a look at what Vivo may have in store for you and how to watch the launch event live. Vivo T4 Pro 5G is launching in India today at 12 pm IST. (HT)

Vivo T4 Pro 5G Mobile: How to Watch Launch Event Live

The Vivo T4 Pro 5G will officially launch in India at 12 noon IST. Interested users can live stream the event on Vivo’s official YouTube channel and social media handles in India. The company has also updated its platform with a direct link for viewers' convenience. According to Flipkart’s microsite, the T4 Pro 5G will be available exclusively through Flipkart once it goes on sale. For your convenience, we have also embedded the live streaming link below:

Vivo T4 Pro 5G Mobile: Price and Availability

The Vivo T4 Pro 5G will officially launch in India at 12 noon IST and is expected to be priced under Rs. 30,000. It will be available in gold and blue colour options, with memory configurations including 8GB RAM with 128GB or 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G Mobile: Key Specifications (Confirmed)

The Vivo T4 Pro 5G will feature a triple-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50MP primary Sony sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 50MP periscope lens offering 3x zoom, and a 2MP auxiliary sensor. It will also feature a 32MP camera on the front for selfies and video calling. The device will include a quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1.5K resolution.

Under the hood, the Vivo T4 Pro 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It will house a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast wireless charging support. Users can also expect dual-stereo speakers and the Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15. The T4 Pro 5G will measure 7.53mm in thickness.