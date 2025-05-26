Vivo T4 Ultra key specs and features tipped online ahead of India launch - Details

Vivo is preparing to launch a new smartphone model in India under its T series lineup. Following the recent release of the Vivo T4, the company is set to introduce a higher-end version called the Vivo T4 Ultra. The Ultra branding has appeared before in the series, with the Vivo T3 Ultra currently available in the Indian market. A reliable tipster has now revealed key details about the Vivo T4 Ultra’s specifications and the expected launch timeframe. Vivo may launch the T4 Ultra in India soon with upgraded features and faster charging support.(Vivo)

According to a leak shared by tipster Yogesh Brar on X, Vivo is gearing up to release the T4 Ultra in early June. The new device is expected to replace the existing Vivo T3 Ultra model soon after its launch. The leak also revealed several key features of the upcoming device. Let’s take a closer look at what’s coming,

Vivo T4 Ultra: Key Specifications and Features (Leaked)

The Vivo T4 Ultra will reportedly feature a 6.67-inch pOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate to give smoother visuals. The device will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 series chipset, though the exact processor variant has not been confirmed. This indicates a potential improvement in processing power compared to the predecessor.

One notable upgrade could come in the camera setup. While the primary camera is expected to retain the 50MP Sony IMX921 sensor found in earlier models, the ultrawide lens will be replaced by a 50MP periscope telephoto camera. This change could enhance zoom capabilities and the overall photography experience.

The handset is expected to operate on Funtouch OS 15, which is based on the latest Android 15 operating system. Although the battery size has not been specified, the device is rumoured to support 90W fast charging, which would surpass the charging speed of the outgoing model.

For context, the current Vivo T3 Ultra features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It uses a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor and includes a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP front camera. The Vivo T3 Ultra packs a 5,500mAh battery with 80W charging support. Its pricing starts at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model costs Rs. 31,999.