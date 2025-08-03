Vivo T4R 5G vs Moto G86 Power 5G: Which smartphone to buy under 20000?

Vivo has launched a new affordable phone, the Vivo T4R 5G, in India, priced at under Rs. 20,000. The smartphone has been gaining much popularity in the market for its slim and lightweight design, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 5G processor, 5700mAh battery, and more. However, there is another contender in the market, the Moto G86 Power 5G, which goes neck-to-neck with the new Vivo T4R. Therefore, if you are looking for a smartphone in a similar budget, then we have curated a detailed comparison between these mid-rangers, enabling buyers to make an informed decision. Which smartphone is a great pick at under Rs. 20000? Check out the detailed specs comparison between Vivo T4R 5G and Moto G86 Power 5G.

Vivo T4R 5G vs Moto G86 Power 5G: Design and display

The Vivo T4R 5G has a similar design to the Vivo V50 series with a textured rear panel, pill-shaped camera bar, dual camera setup, and others. The smartphone measures only 7.39mm in thickness and weighs 183.5 grams. For durability, the smartphone comes with an IP68/69 rating for water and dust resistance, along with a military-grade durability certification.

On the other hand, the Moto G86 Power 5G was launched with Motorola’s signature design profile. The smartphone is slightly thicker and measures 7.8 mm. Whereas, its weight is almost identical. It also offers an IP68/69 rating for water and dust resistance and MIL-STD-810H certification for durability.

For display, the Vivo T4R features a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1800 nits peak brightness. Whereas, the Moto G86 Power features a 6.67-inch pOLED Super display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness.

Vivo T4R 5G vs Moto G86 Power 5G: Performance and battery

The Vivo T4R 5G and Moto G86 Power are both powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 5G processor. However, Vivo is offering up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, whereas the Moto G86 Power comes in a single 8GB + 128GB variant.

For lasting performance, the Vivo T4R 5G is backed by a 5700mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. On the other hand, the Moto G86 Power is backed by a 6720mAh battery that comes with 33W fast charging.

Vivo T4R 5G vs Moto G86 Power 5G: Camera

The Vivo T4R 5G features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it features a 32MP front-facing camera. Whereas, the Moto G86 Power 5G features a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 3-in-1 flicker sensor. It also features a 32MP selfie camera.

Vivo T4R 5G vs Moto G86 Power 5G: Price

The Vivo T4R 5G has been launched at a starting price of Rs. 17,499 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant. On the other hand, the Moto G86 Power 5G is priced at Rs. 17,999 for the same storage option.