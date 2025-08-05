Vivo V60 5G mobile launch on August 12: 8 confirmed details we know

Vivo has confirmed that its brand new, Zeiss-powered Vivo V60 5G mobile will launch on August 12, which is just a few days away. Ahead of the launch, the brand has revealed key details about the smartphone, including its design, camera specifications, processor, and more. Here are eight key details about the phone that you may wish to know. Vivo V60 5G will come with a Zeiss-powered camera setup.(Vivo)

Vivo V60 5G Mobile: 8 Key Details We Know Ahead Of Launch

1. The camera will feature a triple-camera setup, compared to the dual-camera setup of the Vivo V50 The primary camera will be a 50 MP, Zeiss-powered Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS. The telephoto lens will be a 50 MP Sony IMX882 sensor, also with OIS. There will also be a Zeiss ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies, there will be a 50 MP Zeiss camera.

2. The Vivo V60 will be powered by the new Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, compared to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 in the Vivo V50. Vivo claims this will provide better CPU and GPU performance, as well as an improved gaming experience.

3. The Vivo V60 will have dual IP68 and IP69 water resistance ratings. This means it can be submerged in water up to 1.5 metres for 120 minutes.

4. It will be available in three colours: Auspicious Gold, Moonlit Blue, and Mist Grey. Furthermore, the camera design is reminiscent of the Vivo X200FE, which was launched in July.

5. The phone will pack a 6,500 mAh battery and is expected to support Vivo's 90 W fast-charging technology.

6. The phone will run Funtouch OS 15, which is based on Android 15. Many reports suggested that Vivo might incorporate Origin OS features, but given that the phone will ship with Funtouch OS 15, these reports have been proven incorrect.

7. The V60 will also include AI features such as AI Captions. It will have Google Gemini support, including Google Gemini Live and connected apps, and will include features like AI Magic Move.

8. For the display, the Vivo V60 5G will feature a quad-curved AMOLED panel.

