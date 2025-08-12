Vivo V60 5G mobile launched in India at 36,999: Detailed specs, features, and more

Vivo has officially announced its new generation V series model, the Vivo V60 5G, in India. It is a camera-centric smartphone that flaunts exclusive features for wedding photography, portraits, and other ZEISS integrated features. Alongside the camera, the smartphone also offers a sleek and attractive design, lasting battery life, and a plethora of AI-powered features. Starting at just Rs.36,999, the Vivo V60 5G could be a perfect smartphone for photography enthusiasts. In addition, the smartphone also claims to offer powerful performance with the new Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. Here are the detailed specifications and features of the new Vivo V60. Vivo V60 5G will come at a starting price of Rs. 36,999, sale starts on August 19.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Vivo V60 5G mobile: Specifications and features

Design and display: The Vivo V60 5G mobile features a sleek and lightweight design that may catch buyers’ attention. Vivo has also revamped the camera module, bringing a more modern look to the V series model. It features a 6.77-inch quad curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 5000nits peak brightness. The smartphone also offers advanced durability with an IP68 and IP69 rating for water and dust protection.

Camera: The Vivo V60 5G features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP ZEISS OIS main camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor, a 50MP ZEISS Super telephoto lens with a Sony IMX882 sensor, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. For selfies, the smartphone relies on a 50MP ZEISS group selfie camera. The smartphone includes new features such as 10x telephoto stage portrait, Wedding vLog, ZEISS multifocal portrait, and more.

Performance and software: The Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 powers the new Vivo V60 5G, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It will run on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. Vivo claims to offer 4 years of software updates and 6 years of security updates. With FuntouchOS, users can access AI features like AI Four Season Portrait, AI Magic Move, AI Reflection Removal, and other productivity features.

Battery: The Vivo V60 5G is backed by a 6500mAh battery that supports a 90W FlashCharge.

Vivo V60 5G mobile: Price and availability

The Vivo V60 5G will be available in three colour options: Auspicious gold, Moonlit blue, and Mist grey. The smartphone will come at a starting price of Rs. 36,999 for 8GB+128GB storage. The sale starts on August 19.