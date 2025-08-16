Vivo V60 5G vs Realme 15 Pro 5G: Which camera-centric phone is worth the hype?

Vivo V60 5G recently made its debut in the Indian smartphone market with some eye-catching camera-centric features. This new V series model primarily focuses on photography, attractive design, and offering a lasting battery, making it perfect for casual users. This year, Vivo has also included a powered Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip, providing V60 5G with a performance boost. But, is it worth the hype among all the competitors with camera-centric features? Well, we have picked the latest Realme 15 Pro 5G model, which is also known for its advanced camera capabilities, to compare with the Vivo V60 5G. Vivo V60 5G and Realme 15 Pro 5G, are both powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip. Know which one you should buy?(Flipkart)

Vivo V60 5G vs Realme 15 Pro 5G: Design and display

The Vivo V60 5G comes with quite an attractive design with a textured rear panel on the Moonlit Blue colour, whereas other colour variants have a glossy yet aesthetic design. The smartphone is just 7.5 mm slim despite having a massive battery. It also comes with an IP68 and IP69 rating for water protection, making it a durable phone.

On the other hand, the Realme 15 Pro also comes with a redesigned rear panel with a glossy back and a rectangular-shaped camera module. It also measures 7.7mm in thickness and offers similar water protection as Vivo.

For display, the Vivo V60 5G features a 6.77-inch quad curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 5000nits peak brightness. Whereas the Realme 15 Pro features a 6.8-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 6500nits peak brightness.

Vivo V60 5G vs Realme 15 Pro 5G: Camera

For photography, the Vivo V60 5G sports a triple camera setup that includes a ZEISS integrated 50MP main camera, a 50MP ZEISS telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the other hand, the Realme 15 Pro comes with a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera and a 50MP ultrawide camera. For selfies, both devices rely on a 50MP front-facing camera.

Vivo also offers some camera AI features, such as AI four seasons, AI Hyper Zoom, AI Aura Light Portrait 2.0, AI Erase 3.0, AI Magic Move, and more. On the other hand, Realme 15 Pro is marketed as an “AI party phone” with features such as AI Party Mode, AI Edit Genie, AI Snap Mode, AI Landscape, and much more.

Vivo V60 5G vs Realme 15 Pro 5G: Performance and battery

The Vivo V60 5G and Realme 15 Pro are both equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. The Vivo smartphone offers up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage, whereas the Realme offers up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage.

For lasting performance, the Vivo V60 5G is backed by a massive 6500mAh battery that supports 90W Flash charging. On the other hand, the Realme 15 Pro is equipped with a 7000mAh battery that comes with 80W fast charging support.

Vivo V60 5G vs Realme 15 Pro 5G: Price

The Vivo V60 5G comes at a starting price of Rs. 36,999 for the 8GB+128GB storage variant. On the other hand, the Realme 15 Pro 5G was launched at a starting price of Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB+128GB storage variant.