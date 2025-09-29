Vivo V60e 5G mobile price in India, specs, and features revealed ahead of launch

Vivo is launching a new V series model, the Vivo V60e 5G mobile, in India. This model is priced lower than other V-series models, making it affordable for buyers. Now, as the launch is approaching, tipsters are coming up with new details about the launch, revealing crucial specifications and features ahead of the launch. In addition, Flipkart is also being accused of mistakenly revealing the price and storage variants of the Vivo V60e 5G. Therefore, we may know what this mid-ranger will offer ahead of the official launch. Here’s everything you need to know about the Vivo V60e. Vivo V60e 5G will likely be priced around Rs. 28,000 in India.(Vivo)

Vivo V60e 5G price in India

Tipster Paras Guglani shared screenshots of the Flipkart listing on X (formerly Twitter), revealing the price listing and specifications of the Vivo V60e 5G. As per the screenshots, the Vivo V60e is expected to have three storage models: the 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB. In terms of pricing, they could be priced at Rs. 28,749, Rs. 30,749, and Rs. 32,749, respectively. However, it should be noted that the official pricing is yet to be confirmed, since we are still awaiting the official launch date in India.

Vivo V60e 5G specifications and features

The Vivo V60e 5G is tipped to be the “first 200MP main camera in the segment,” and it may also include an 85mm telephoto lens. The smartphone will reportedly have a durable build with an IP68 rating, making it dust and water-resistant. The Vivo V60e will likely come in two colour options: the Elite Purple and Noble Gold. The design looks very similar to the Vivo V60 model, which was launched earlier this year. The smartphone is tipped to be powered by a 6500mAh battery that may support 90W wired charging.

Apart from Flipkart’s listing, the Vivo V60e is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor for performance, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It will likely feature an OLED screen that may offer a 120Hz refresh rate.

But, when can we expect the official launch? Well, it is reported that the Vivo V60e 5G mobile will officially launch on October 7, 2025. However, the official confirmation is still awaited.

