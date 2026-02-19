Vivo V70 and V70 Elite with triple 50MP cameras launched in India: Check price, features and more

Vivo has expanded its V-series lineup in India with the launch of the Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite. The new models target buyers looking for camera-focused, mid-range smartphones and replace the earlier V60 in the company’s portfolio. With this release, Vivo has also added an “Elite” variant to the series, offering a different processor while keeping most other features the same. Vivo V70 Elite 5G smartphone with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset launched in India. (Vivo)

Vivo V70 Series: Price and Availability in India The Vivo V70 Elite starts at Rs. 51,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 56,999, while the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage model is priced at Rs. 61,999. The device comes in three colour options: Passion Red, Sand Beige, and Authentic Black.

On the other hand, the standard Vivo V70 starts at Rs. 45,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model, and the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 49,999. It comes in Passion Red and Lemon Yellow colour options.

Vivo V70 Series: Design, Specifications and Features Both phones feature flat edges and a square camera module on the rear. Vivo has used an aluminium frame and rounded corners in the design. Both devices carry IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Vivo V70 and V70 Elite feature a 6.59-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel supports up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness and 1.07 billion colours. Vivo claims the screen delivers clear text and consistent visibility in outdoor conditions. The bezels measure 1.25mm.

Under the hood, the Vivo V70 Elite is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, marking the first time a V-series phone includes a Snapdragon 8-series chip paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

On the other side, the standard Vivo V70 is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, the same chip found in its predecessor. It is designed to handle daily tasks, app usage, and gaming at moderate settings.

Both devices run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6. Vivo has announced six years of software support for the series.

As for the optics, the Vivo V70 and V70 Elite share the same camera hardware. The rear setup includes a 50MP Zeiss Night Telephoto sensor, a 50MP Zeiss OIS main camera, and an 8MP Zeiss ultra-wide lens. On the front, the smartphones offer a 50MP Zeiss camera with a 92-degree field of view.

The camera system supports 4K video recording at 60fps. Vivo has also added AI-based tools such as AI Floral, AI Weather Magic, and AI Holi Portrait for different shooting effects.

Furthermore, both models house a 6,500mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge support. Vivo claims that a full charge can support up to 11 hours of navigation, 40 hours of video playback, or six hours of 4K video recording. The devices also support bypass charging to reduce heat during extended usage.

They also come equipped with additional features like a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner 2.0 and an X-axis linear motor for vibration feedback during gaming and other interactions.