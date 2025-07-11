Vivo X Fold 5 launching in India on July 14: Here’s everything you need to know

Vivo is set to intensify foldable smartphone market in India with the launch of its upcoming Vivo X Fold 5. This device will arrive shortly after Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7, which aiming to compete strongly in this growing segment in India . Let’s take a detailed look at the Vivo X Fold 5’s key features, pricing, and availability. Vivo X Fold 5 and Vivo X200 FE are set to launch in India on July 14, 2025.(Vivo)

Vivo X Fold 5: Launch Timeline and Price in India

Vivo will officially launch the X Fold 5 in India on July 14, 2025, alongside the Vivo X200 FE. The device is expected to go on sale roughly one week after its launch event. The Vivo X Fold 5 is expected to be priced at Rs. 1,49,999 for the 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The foldable smartphone is expected to be available in three colour options: White, Green, and Titanium White.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 FE, and Watch 8: Here’s everything announced at Galaxy Unpacked July event

This price is significantly lower than the cost of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7, which will offer a competitive option for buyers interested in foldable phones.

Vivo X Fold 5: Design and Display Features (Confirmed)

The Vivo X Fold 5 features a distinctive design with a circular rear panel housing the camera lenses and flash. When unfolded, the device measures approximately 4.3mm in thickness, while it expands to around 9.2mm when folded. The back panel features a circular camera module that houses multiple sensors and a flash. On the front, users will find a cover display with slim bezels and a punch-hole cutout that contains the front camera sensor.

Also read: Foldable iPhone may launch soon with crease-free display, new hinge tech

The main display inside the fold is an 8.03-inch LTPO AMOLED panel, while the external display measures 6.53 inches, also using LTPO AMOLED technology. Both screens support a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and animations.

Camera Setup and Performance

For photography, the device includes three 50MP lenses on the rear. These consist of a primary shooter with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a periscope telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calls, the device will have a 20MP sensor on the cover screen and an additional 20MP sensor on the main screen.

Also read: Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 review: Promising foldable but far from benchmark

Under the hood, the Vivo X Fold 5 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with an Adreno 750 GPU. The device will house a 6000mAh with 80W fast wired charging and 40W wireless charging support.