Vivo X Fold 5 launching in India on July 14: Here’s everything you need to know

Vivo X Fold 5 are set to launch on July 14 in India. Here's everything you need to know about its features, price, and release date.
Vivo is set to intensify foldable smartphone market in India with the launch of its upcoming Vivo X Fold 5. This device will arrive shortly after Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7, which aiming to compete strongly in this growing segment in India . Let’s take a detailed look at the Vivo X Fold 5’s key features, pricing, and availability.
Vivo X Fold 5: Launch Timeline and Price in India
Vivo will officially launch the X Fold 5 in India on July 14, 2025, alongside the Vivo X200 FE. The device is expected to go on sale roughly one week after its launch event. The Vivo X Fold 5 is expected to be priced at Rs. 1,49,999 for the 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The foldable smartphone is expected to be available in three colour options: White, Green, and Titanium White.
Vivo X Fold 5: Design and Display Features (Confirmed)
The Vivo X Fold 5 features a distinctive design with a circular rear panel housing the camera lenses and flash. When unfolded, the device measures approximately 4.3mm in thickness, while it expands to around 9.2mm when folded. The back panel features a circular camera module that houses multiple sensors and a flash. On the front, users will find a cover display with slim bezels and a punch-hole cutout that contains the front camera sensor.
The main display inside the fold is an 8.03-inch LTPO AMOLED panel, while the external display measures 6.53 inches, also using LTPO AMOLED technology. Both screens support a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and animations.
Camera Setup and Performance
For photography, the device includes three 50MP lenses on the rear. These consist of a primary shooter with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a periscope telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calls, the device will have a 20MP sensor on the cover screen and an additional 20MP sensor on the main screen.
Under the hood, the Vivo X Fold 5 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with an Adreno 750 GPU. The device will house a 6000mAh with 80W fast wired charging and 40W wireless charging support.