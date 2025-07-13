Vivo X Fold 5, X200 FE launching in India tomorrow, take a look at key features

Vivo has confirmed the Indian launch of its foldable flagship, the X Fold 5, and the compact X200 FE, both set to debut on 14 July at 12 PM IST, and offered via Flipkart and Vivo’s official site. Vivo X Fold 5 and Vivo X200 FE are set to launch on July 14 in India. (Vivo)

Vivo X Fold 5 key features

Vivo X Fold 5 brings a flagship-grade package. It includes a pair of AMOLED displays, a 6.53-inch cover screen and 8.03-inch inner panel, both supporting a 120 Hz refresh rate and peak brightness up to 4,500 nits, with TÜV Rheinland eye-protection certification. Powering the device is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage, while a 6,000 mAh battery supports 80 W wired and 40 W wireless fast charging.

Photography is handled by a Zeiss‑tuned triple rear camera array, each a 50 MP shooter: Sony IMX921 main, Samsung JN1 ultra-wide, and a telephoto lens, backed by dual 20 MP front cameras for selfies and video calls. At just 217 g and measuring 9.2 mm when folded and 4.3 mm when open, the X Fold 5 sells as one of the lightest and slimmest foldables yet. Tipster estimates suggest a price around ₹1,49,999 for the single 16 GB + 512 GB variant.

Vivo X200 FE key features

Positioned as a premium yet compact option, the Vivo X200 FE runs on MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300+ processor, paired with up to 12 GB RAM and up to 512 GB storage. It sports a 6.31-inch AMOLED display, measures around 8 mm slim, and carries a 6,500 mAh battery that supports 90 W wired fast charging.

Its Zeiss‑branded rear camera setup includes two 50 MP sensors (primary and telephoto) plus an 8 MP ultra-wide lens. The device is rated IP68/IP69 for water and dust resistance and runs on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15, with support for AI tools including Google’s Gemini AI Assistant.

Pricing for the X200 FE is expected to be ₹ 54,999 for the 12 GB + 256 GB model and ₹59,999 for the 16 GB + 512 GB version.

Vivo is poised to compete in both the high-end foldable and premium compact segments with these devices. The X Fold 5 promises top-tier hardware and sleek engineering for serious users, while the X200 FE packs competitive specs into a more accessible form factor.