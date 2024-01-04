Vivo X100 vs Vivo X100 Pro: Features and prices compared

Vivo has launched its flagship X100 series smartphone in India. It has two models - Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro. The pre-bookings are open and the smartphones will go for sale on January 11. Vivo X100 Pro(Vivo)

Vivo X100 Pro vs Vivo X | Comparison

Vivo X100 Pro:

1. Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED 8T LTPO curved display with 3000nits peak brightness, 2160Hz high-frequency dimming, and 120Hz refresh rate.

2. Processor: Octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC with Vivo's V3 chip.

3. Camera: Zeiss collaboration with 50MP primary, 50MP ultra-wide, and 50MP Zeiss APO super-telephoto cameras. 4.3x optical zoom, 100x digital zoom, and 32MP front camera.

4. Storage: It has option of 16 GB + 512 GB.

5. Battery: 5,400mAh with 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support.

Vivo X100:

1. Similar Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED 8T LTPO curved display with shared specifications.

2. Processor: Powered by the same Octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC and Vivo V2 chip.

3. Camera: Zeiss-branded triple rear setup with 50MP primary, 50MP ultra-wide, and 64MP Zeiss super-telephoto cameras. 32MP front camera.

4. Storage: It has two options: 12 GB + 256 GB and 16 GB + 512 GB

5. Battery: 5,000mAh with 120W fast charging support.

What are the prices of Vivo X100 series smartphones?

• X100

12 GB + 512 GB

At ₹63,999

16 GB+ 512 GB

At ₹69,999

• X100 Pro

16GB+512 GB

At ₹89,999

When and where to buy Vivo X100 series smartphones?

The pre-booking for the newly launched Vivo X100 series smartphones is open. The sales of the Vivo flagship will start on January 11.

Customers can pre-book Vivo X100 series smartphones online at Vivo store and e-commerce platform Flipkart.