Vivo X200 FE could launch alongside X Fold 5 in India: Here’s what we know

Vivo X200 FE and the Vivo X Fold 5 are expected to launch in July in India. While we wait for an official launch date, leaks suggest that both smartphones may debut around the same time. Currently, both smartphones are preparing for the Taiwan and China launches, which may give us a glimpse of what the specifications and features would look like. Now, with India's launch nearing, the anticipation surrounding the compact flagship and the new generation foldable is growing. Vivo X200 FE will reportedly launch in mid-July 2025. (Vivo)

Reportedly, the Vivo X200 FE will be launched in the compact flagship segment, competing with smartphones like the OnePlus 13s. Whereas, the Vivo X Fold 5 will give tough competition to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Vivo X200 FE launch date in India

According to a GSMArena report, the Vivo X200 FE could launch in the second week of July, between July 13 to July 19. This India launch timeline also matches the expected launch date for the Vivo X Fold 5. Therefore, we can speculate that both Vivo flagships could debut at about the same time in mid-July. There are also speculations that both devices may launch at the same event. However, Vivo has not announced any official launch date for India. Now, we simply have to wait for the upcoming announcements to know when the Vivo X200 FE and the Vivo X Fold 5 will launch in the country.

Vivo X200 FE: What to expect

The Vivo X200 FE is expected to feature a 6.31-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor for powerful performance. The smartphone is also tipped to get a 6500mAh battery that may come with support for 90W fast charging. In terms of the camera, it may come with a dual camera setup with ZEISS optics. Reportedly, the X200 FE could include a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP telephoto lens with Sony IMX882, offering a 3x optical zoom. Now, to confirm what the compact Vivo flagship will look like, we may have to wait a couple more weeks.