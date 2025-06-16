Vivo X200 FE global launch date, design, colour variants tipped: Know what’s coming

Vivo is expected to launch a new X series model, the X200 FE, as part of the Vivo X200 series. This smartphone will likely be an affordable and compact alternative to the flagship X200 models, which were launched last year. Several leaks surrounding the Vivo X200 FE have started to surface online, giving a glimpse of the smartphone’s design, specifications and features. Now, in the latest leak, the Vivo X200 FE global launch date was tipped, and it will likely come earlier than expected. As rumours have started to circulate, the upcoming X200 FE is expected to be the rebranded version of the Vivo S30 Pro mini, which was launched earlier in China. Therefore, know what this compact flagship model has to offer and when it may arrive in global markets. Vivo X200 FE is launching sooner than expected. Here’s everything you need to know.(Paras Guglani//X)

Vivo X200 FE launch date

According to a tipster named Paras Guglani, the global launch of Vivo X200 FE is expected to take place on June 30, 2025. Alongside the launch date, the post also showcased the image of the phone’s retail box and the phone’s expected colour variants. As per the shared image, the Vivo X200 FE could come in Black, Blue, Yellow, and Pink colourways, similar to China’s Vivo S30 Pro mini. However, it should be noted that Vivo has not confirmed the official launch date of the smartphone. Therefore, we may have to wait a couple of more days to know when the Vivo X200 FE could arrive.

Vivo X200 FE: What to expect

The Vivo X200 FE is expected to feature a 6.31-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 5000nits peak brightness, and 10-bit color depth. As per the Geekbench listing, the smartphone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400e processor, which achieved 2,087 points in single-core testing and 6,808 points in multi-core testing.

The X200 FE is expected to feature a triple camera setup that may consist of a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX921 sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it may feature a 50MP selfie camera. Lastly, the smartphone is rumoured to be backed by a 6500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. In terms of pricing, the Vivo X200 FE could be priced around Rs.54999 in India.