Vivo X200 FE vs OnePlus 13s: Which compact flagship should you buy?

Vivo is launching another smartphone, the X200 FE, as a compact flagship. The smartphone has been talked about for quite some time, raising curiosity over how it will compete in the new compact category. While Vivo X200 FE is gaining much attention, OnePlus 13s has already set the bar high for compact flagships with a powerful processor, a massive battery, stylish design, and other. Therefore, we can say that the OnePlus 13s is getting a new competitor with the Vivo X200 FE. Well, the smartphone is yet to make an official debut in the Indian market; however, with rumours spreading around, we have an idea about what Vivo will introduce with its compact flagship. To get a better understanding, we have curated a detailed comparison between Vivo X200 FE and OnePlus 13s, allowing users to make an informed decision before buying any of the smartphones. Vivo X200 FE is slated to compete with OnePlus 13s in the compact smartphone category. Know which of these are worth the type.(Vivo/OnePlus)

Also read: Apple to launch major Siri AI upgrade with iOS 26.4 by March 2026

Vivo X200 FE vs OnePlus 13s: Design and display

The Vivo X200 FE will have a different design from other X200 series models. The smartphone features a vertically placed oval camera module housing two sensors and another camera outside of the module. It is expected to come in four colour variants: Blue, Pink, Black, and Yellow, with a black frame. The smartphone may offer an IP68 or IP69 rating for water and dust protection.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 13s comes with a matte-finish back panel and a unique camera module. The smartphone looks quite premium, and it also offers Gorilla Glass 7i protection. However, it offers an IP65 rating for water resistance, which may not be as impressive as X200 FE.

Also read: Microsoft cancels Xbox handheld, but teases more thrilling portable gaming experience with Asus ROG Ally

For display, the Vivo X200 FE is expected to feature a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. Whereas, the OnePlus 13s comes with a 6.32-inch ProXDR LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and up to 1600nits peak brightness. Therefore, both smartphones may offer a pleasing experience.

Vivo X200 FE vs OnePlus 13s: Performance and battery

The Vivo X200 FE is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, and it is likely to be paired with up to 16GB of RAM. On the other hand, the OnePlus 13s is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. Therefore, OnePlus 13s could be slightly better in performance, offering a smooth multitasking and gaming experience.

Also read: Vivo X200 FE could launch in India in July: Check expected specs, features, price and more

For battery life, the Vivo X200 FE is expected to be backed by a 6500mAh battery that supports a 90W charger. Whereas, the OnePlus 13s comes with a smaller 5850mAh battery that comes with 80W charging support.

Vivo X200 FE vs OnePlus 13s: Camera:

Coming to the camera, the Vivo X200 FE will likely feature a triple camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX921 sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens with a Sony IMX882 sensor, offering 3x optical zoom capabilities, and an 8MP ultrawide camera.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 13s features a dual camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT-700 sensor, and a 50MP telephoto camera with a Samsung JN5 sensor and 2x optical zoom.

For selfies, the X200 FE may rely on a 50MP front-facing camera, and the OnePlus 13s features a 32MP selfie camera.

Vivo X200 FE vs OnePlus 13s: Price

The OnePlus 13s was launched in India with a starting price of Rs.54999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. Whereas, the Vivo X200 FE is also expected to be priced around Rs.55000 to Rs.60000 in India.