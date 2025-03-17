Vivo X200 Ultra, X200 Pro Mini may launch in India, report hints. Here’s what we think

Vivo launched the Vivo X200 and the X200 Pro in the Indian market last year, in 2024. There was also a third model, the Vivo X200 Pro Mini, but the company evidently decided to skip its release in India. However, according to a new report by BW Business World, the X200 Pro Mini, along with another Pro variant, the Vivo X200 Ultra, could launch in the Indian market. The Vivo X200 Pro is already available in the Indian market.(Vivo)

Vivo X200 Ultra And Vivo X200 Pro Mini in India: What We Know

BW Business World reports that sources have revealed Vivo executives, during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, informed partners that the Vivo X200 Pro performed well in India and is currently sold out.

This could be why Vivo India is now pushing for the launch of the Vivo X200 Ultra in the country. Notably, Vivo did not launch the Vivo X100 Ultra in India in 2024, despite introducing it in other regions. However, the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro did make their way to the Indian market.

Now, things could finally change, as per BW Business World, with Vivo appearing more confident in its ability to compete in the ultra-premium smartphone segment in India.

Competition Could Heat Up In The Super Premium Category

It will be interesting to see how the launch unfolds, especially considering other ultra-flagship devices, such as the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, which recently debuted in India at ₹1,09,999.

For reference, the Vivo X200 Pro is priced at ₹94,999 in India. If the X200 Ultra launches in the country, it will certainly be priced higher, likely around the same range as the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. This would position it in the super-premium category, competing with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Google Pixel 9 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro, which is now available for around ₹1,10,000 after offers.

If the X200 Ultra does arrive in India, it will be an exciting addition to the premium smartphone market.

As for the X200 Pro Mini, details remain scarce at the moment. However, a compact flagship that retains most of the features of its larger counterparts while offering a more comfortable form factor could be an appealing prospect.

It is also worth noting that Vivo has built a strong reputation for its ZEISS-powered optics. Devices like the X200 Pro and X100 Ultra have consistently been regarded as some of the most advanced smartphone camera systems for photography.

