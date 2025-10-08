Vivo X300 5G series design and OS features revealed: It's transitioning from Funtouch OS to…

Vivo X300 5G series is launching this month in China with several upgrades to the camera, performance, and battery life. As the smartphones get closer to debut, Vivo is gradually revealing crucial specifications and features of the lineup, giving us an early glimpse of what the new flagship will look like. Now, just a week ahead of launch, the company has revealed the Vivo X300 5G series design and a major shift in software from Funtouch OS to Origin OS 6. Therefore, if you have been waiting for Vivo’s next-generation X series models, then here’s what we expect to debut. Vivo X300 5G series is launching soon with a new OS and a lightweight design.(@ACE_10ace)

Vivo X300 series: What’s coming

Vivo has recently revealed that the Vivo X300 series will consist of two models, the Vivo X300 5G and Vivo X300 Pro 5G. Both models will have a 7.95mm thickness, but will have a lightweight build, which will feel comfortable in the hand, according to the company. However, it's unclear if the measurements revealed by the company include the circular camera bump or not.

Alongside the design features, Vivo also revealed that the X300 series will run on a new operating system, Origin OS 6, based on Android 16 out of the box. This could come as a big move, transitioning from FuntouchOS, but it may be a fruitful change for the company. Vivo has also confirmed the Origin OS 6 launch in India, which is taking place on October 15. However, the global launch for the Vivo X300 series is not expected until December 2025.

The company has also confirmed that the Vivo X300 series will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, bringing upgraded performance. In addition, the series is also expected to bring major camera upgrades, with a Zeiss 2.35x telephoto zoom lens, 200MP periscope camera, and more.

While the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro are making headlines, the company has also teased a product with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. We expect that next year, Vivo may launch X300 Ultra with a Snapdragon chip, making a performance-centric phone in the flagship segment. Therefore, several flagship launches in expected in the upcoming months.