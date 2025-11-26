Vivo X300 FE 5G and OnePlus 15s 5G specifications tipped, hinting towards India launch

The new generation flagships, like the OnePlus 15 5G, Oppo Find X9 series, and others, have made their Indian debut early this year. Now, Vivo is also launching its X300 series on December 2, marking another big flagship launch of the year. As the awaited models are almost here, leaks surrounding their compact versions have also started to circulate, hinting towards an India launch soon. Recently, Vivo X300 FE 5G and OnePlus 15s 5G appeared in the rumour mill, revealing crucial specifications and features. Vivo X300 FE 5G and OnePlus 15s 5G specifications leaked, showcasing major upgrades over predecessors.

Vivo X300 FE 5G and OnePlus 15s 5G: What to expect

A tipster named Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) has shared details about the upcoming Vivo X300 FE 5G and OnePlus 15s 5G on X (formerly Twitter), revealing specifications and features of the compact flagship. They mentioned that the India launch is expected soon, and Oppo 15 Mini may also join the race. However, the tipster did not reveal a launch timeline or the date.

Coming to the specifications, the Vivo X300 FE 5G is expected to feature a 6.3-inch flat OLED display that could offer a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. The smartphone will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, which is making a global debut today. Despite having a compact build, the Vivo X300 FE is expected to be backed by a 6500mAh battery that may support 90W wired charging. In addition, it may feature a triple camera setup that could include a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom, and an ultrawide camera.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 15s 5G is expected to feature a 6.3-inch flat OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. The smartphone will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, bringing similar performance as the OnePlus 15 5G model. It is also expected to come with a triple camera setup that may consist of a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an ultrawide camera. Lastly, we can expect a massive 7000mAh battery. Both of the models are also expected to come with a metal frame and an IP69 water-resistant rating.