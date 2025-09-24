Vivo X300 Pro 5G mobile launch: Geekbench scores, processor, and RAM leaked

The Vivo X300 series is launching next month, on October 13, 2025, in its home country, China. The flagship smartphone series is also expected to make a global debut after a few weeks of its China debut. Now, just ahead of launch, the Vivo X300 Pro 5G mobile appeared on the Geekbench database, revealing its performance scores, expected processor, RAM, and software details. Vivo X300 Pro 5G design and colour variants revealed in China.(Vivo China)

While we already have anticipation surrounding the new MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, the leaked performance score may confirm its debut with the Vivo X300 series. Here’s everything you need to know about Vivo X300 Pro 5G’s performance upgrades.

Vivo X300 Pro 5G Geekbench scores

The Vivo X300 Pro 5G was recently spotted at the Geekbench database with the model number vivo V2514. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, making it the first smartphone with the new-generation flagship chipset.

In the Geekbench testing, the Vivo X300 Pro 5G managed to get 3,177 points in single-core testing, and 9,701 points in multi-core testing. This showcases some upgrades over last year’s Dimensity 9400 chip. In addition, the Vivo X300 Pro 5G will likely offer 16GB of RAM and may run on Android 16 out of the box

Vivo X300 Pro 5G design and colour variants

Apart from the Geekbench listing, Vivo also officially revealed the design and colour variants of the Vivo X300 Pro. The smartphone has a similar design to its predecessor with a circular camera module. However, we could notice the flat display and rear panel design, which may come as a major design change this year. In addition, the display also features a Dynamic Island-like cutout, which may be a new addition to the phone.

In terms of colour variants, the Vivo X300 Pro 5G will have Wild Brown, Simple White, Free Blue, and Pure Black colours, at least in China. The colour variants in India may differ, or have a limited option. Vivo also confirmed that the smartphone will have a 7.99mm of thickness and will feature a 6.78-inch flat display.