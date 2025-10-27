Vivo X300 Pro 5G, X300 5G mobile colour and storage variants leaked- All details

Vivo X300 series has already debuted in China, and is expected to make its global debut on October 30, 2025. Just ahead of its global release, a tipster has leaked all the colour and storage variants of the Vivo X300 Pro and X300, giving an early glimpse of what we can expect this year. Reportedly, both phones are expected to have four colour variants and a RAM storage capacity of up to 16GB. In addition to colour variants, the Vivo X300 series is also expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor for flagship performance. Here’s everything you need to know about Vivo’s next-generation X series models ahead of its global launch. Vivo X300 Pro 5G and X300 5G to make global debut on October 30 with four colour options.(Vivo)

Vivo X300 Pro 5G and X300 5G colour variants and storage options

Tipster Paras Guglani shared a post on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), revealing the colour and storage variants of Vivo X300 Pro 5G and X300 5G. These revealed colour options will likely be introduced outside of India. As per the post, the Vivo X300 Pro could be announced in four colourways: Mist Blue, Phantom Black, Cloud White, and Dune Brown. Whereas, the standard X300 5G model could come in Halo Pink, Iris Purple, Mist Blue, and Phantom Black.

The tipster also highlighted that the colour variants may vary across regions. Therefore, all these colour options may not be available during its India launch. In terms of storage options, the global variants of the Vivo X300 series will likely offer up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. Apart from colour and storage options, the X300 series may come with a few design changes.

Vivo X300 series: What to expect

While the Vivo X300 series is making its global debut in 3 days, the India launch is not expected until November. The standard X300 5G model is expected to feature a 6.31-inch BOE Q10 Plus LTPO AMOLED display, whereas the X300 Pro may have a bigger 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display. Both models are rumoured to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor with up to 16GB of RAM.

The Vivo X300 Pro is expected to offer advanced camera capabilities with a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT-828 sensor, a 200MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. The standard model may come with a 6,040mAh battery, whereas the Pro model may offer a 6,510mAh battery.