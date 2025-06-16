Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
Vivo Y400 Pro confirmed to launch in India soon: Here’s what to expect

ByMD Ijaj Khan
Jun 16, 2025 01:36 PM IST

Vivo is set to unveil the Y400 Pro in India on June 20, with a fresh upgrade to its Y-series lineup. Here’s everything you need to know. 

Vivo is preparing to expand its Y-series smartphone in India with the launch of the Vivo Y400 Pro, later this month. The device will officially debut on June 20, 2025, following the recent launch of the Vivo T4 Ultra. Vivo plans to introduce the Y400 Pro as the next model in its Y-series lineup, successor to the Vivo Y300. Let’s take a closer look at what the upcoming device may pack. 

Vivo is set to launch the Y400 Pro mobile phone in India on June 20, 2025.(Vivo)
Vivo is set to launch the Y400 Pro mobile phone in India on June 20, 2025.(Vivo)

Vivo Y400 Pro: Launch and Key Features (Confirmed)

The launch event is set to begin at noon on June 20. Early promotional images have revealed that the device will come in a white colour variant called "Freestyle White." The rear panel shows a unique gradient design resembling marble. On the top-right corner of the back, there is an oval-shaped camera module housing two cameras and an LED ring around the primary lens. An LED flash sits near this module. The phone also features curved edges and rounded corners aimed at improving grip and handling.

Vivo Y400 Pro: Specifications (Expected)

The Vivo Y400 Pro is expected to feature a 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is said to reach a peak brightness level of 4,500 nits. The handset is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, built on a 4nm process. This processor is claimed to deliver 20 percent better frame rates and energy efficiency compared to its predecessor, the Dimensity 7200. Additionally, the handset may include 8GB of RAM, with internal storage variants of 128GB and 256GB. The phone might also support up to 8GB of virtual RAM. For photography, the Y400 Pro will likely include a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor and a 2MP secondary camera on the rear. It is also expected to have a 32MP camera on the front for selfies and video calling.

The Vivo Y400 Pro is expected to house a 5,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. Although the battery capacity is slightly smaller than some competitors offering 6,000mAh or higher, the fast charging capability aims to keep the device powered up quickly.

Vivo Y400 Pro: Price and Availability

The Vivo Y400 Pro will be available through Vivo’s official website and possibly on online retail platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. While the official price has not been confirmed, industry reports suggest it could be priced around Rs. 25,000. The predecessor, Vivo Y300, was launched at Rs. 21,999.

Monday, June 16, 2025
