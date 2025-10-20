Want a camera-centric phone? These two flagships are coming soon to India

2025 is coming to a close, and most flagship phones have launched, barring the Oppo Find X9 series and the Vivo X300 series in India. Both of these phones have already debuted in China, featuring powerful camera setups from Hasselblad and Zeiss, respectively. From what has been revealed so far, the cameras on both series look very promising, rightly so, considering these flagships are designed for photography enthusiasts who want a powerful camera system with big zoom capabilities. Both lineups also have their respective teleconverters. Vivo X300 Pro brings a slew of upgrades over the Vivo X200 Pro.(Vivo)

If you are waiting for a camera-centric phone, here is everything you need to know about the Vivo X300 and the Oppo Find X9 series.

Vivo X300 Series: New Camera Champion?

The Vivo X300 series is now official in China, and it brings several upgrades over the previous generation, especially in the Pro models. The X300 Pro main camera is the Sony LYT828, a 50MP shooter with a 1/1.2-inch sensor. The telephoto lens is a brand-new 200MP Samsung HPB sensor, co-developed with Samsung, while the ultra-wide camera is a 50MP Samsung JN1. Selfies also see a major upgrade, with the same Samsung JN1 50MP sensor being used for the front camera, a marked improvement over the 32MP selfie shooter on the X200 Pro.

The standard X300 also benefits from a major camera boost. Its primary camera is the 200MP Samsung HPB sensor, the same sensor as the telephoto lens on the X300 Pro. The main wide camera is a 50MP Sony LYT602, and the ultra-wide remains the 50MP Samsung JN1. The front camera matches the X300 Pro with a 50MP Samsung JN1 sensor.

Another key upgrade is the support for the teleconverter, now available on both the X300 Pro and X300. Previously, this feature was limited to the X200 Ultra, but the photography kit now extends zoom capabilities across both models. While the phones have yet to launch in India, they are expected by the end of this year. For those seeking a camera-centric phone, the Vivo X300 series is worth considering, particularly alongside other improvements, including a flat display, the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, and much larger batteries.

Oppo Find X9 Series

Oppo is also a contender with its Find X9 series, which includes the X9 Pro and the Find X9. The phones have launched in China and offer specifications similar to the Vivo X300 series, including the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. Yet again, the focus is on the camera setup, now powered by Hasselblad. Reports suggest the series will launch in India soon, possibly in November.

The Oppo Find X9 features a 50MP Sony LYT828 primary camera and a Samsung JN5 ultra-wide shooter. Both models carry Hasselblad branding and utilise the latest Hasselblad Master Camera system, powered by Oppo’s in-house Lumo image engine.

The Find X9 Pro comes with a 200MP Hasselblad telephoto lens, supports 4K video at 120fps, and allows LOG video recording. Both phones are clearly designed for photography enthusiasts, and offer several other improvements, including a large 7,500mAh battery in the Find X9 Pro.

